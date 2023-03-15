EQS-Adhoc: Result of the capital increase with subscription rights: capital measure fully subscribed; issue of 2.4 million new shares leads to gross issue proceeds of around EUR 3.3 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Financing

Result of the capital increase with subscription rights: capital measure fully subscribed; issue of 2.4 million new shares leads to gross issue proceeds of around EUR 3.3 million



The Management Board of aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") announces that, following completion of the private placement as part of the capital increase with subscription rights, the capital measure has been fully subscribed. The Management Board of the Company participated in the capital measure to the extent of EUR 0.4 million.



On 15 March 2023 the Management Board of aap resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board of the same day, to implement the capital increase against cash contributions out of the authorized capital 2022/I with subscription and oversubscription rights of the Company's shareholders resolved by the Management Board and Supervisory Board on 21 February 2023 in full. As part of the capital increase, 2,383,692 new no-par value bearer shares in aap with a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each and with dividend rights from 1 January 2022 (New Shares) will thus be issued. All of the shares offered as part of the subscription offer were thus subscribed by shareholders or placed with investors by way of private placement.



The capital increase with subscription rights raises aap's share capital by EUR 2,383,692.00 from the current EUR 6,571,261.00 to EUR 8,954,953.00. The New Shares were issued at a subscription price of EUR 1.40. Consequently, the capital measure results in gross issue proceeds of EUR 3.3 million, of which the Company will receive net inflows of approximately EUR 3.2 million in the short term after deduction of consulting fees and other costs.



The issue proceeds from the transaction are to be used to strengthen aap's liquidity base.



aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609)

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for trauma. The IP-protected portfolio includes besides the innovative anatomical plating system LOQTEQ® a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as the antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical and unmet needs in trauma. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups, and hospital groups, while at international level it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the US the Company pursues a hybrid distribution strategy with its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. Distribution is carried out both through distribution agents and partnerships with global orthopedic companies. aap Implantate AGs stock is listed in the General Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

Forward-looking statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current experience, estimates and projections of the management board and currently available information. They are not guarantees of future performance. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of aap to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include those discussed in aap's public reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. aap does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.



