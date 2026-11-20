CEOTRONICS Aktie
WKN: 540740 / ISIN: DE0005407407
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20.11.2026 10:59:03
EQS-Adhoc: Revenue decreases by approximately 28.6% in the first half of the financial year // Positive revenue and earnings outlook for the 2026/2027 financial year remains unchanged
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EQS-Ad-hoc: CEOTRONICS AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Half year
CEOTRONICS AG expects revenue to decline by approximately 28.6% (approximately €9.8 million) in the first half of the 2026/2027 financial year compared with the exceptionally strong record first half of the previous year, when revenue had increased by 61.6%. Accordingly, revenue for the first half of the year decreased from €34.2 million in the previous year to approximately €24.4 million.
The principal reasons for the decline in revenue in the first half of the year have already been communicated and are primarily attributable to the delayed award of the third lot of the Bundeswehr project “Communication Headsets with Hearing Protection” (SmG). Deliveries and revenue recognition from this SmG lot, valued at approximately €47 million, will start in early 2027.
Also in view of the expected very high order backlog at the end of the first half of the year, CEOTRONICS AG maintains its Group targets for the full 2026/2027 financial year: Revenue is expected to increase by approximately €4.7 million (approximately 8.3%) to approximately €61 million by 31 May 2027, while earnings after taxes are expected to rise by approximately €0.6 million to approximately €6.2 million (approximately 10.9%).
“On 1 December 2026, CEOTRONICS AG will publish preliminary figures on revenue, order intake and order backlog. The company remains reliably on track. With today’s announcement, CEOTRONICS is merely quantifying its expectation for revenue development in the first half of the 2026/2027 financial year, which has already been communicated in principle,” stated Thomas H. Günther, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO.
End of Inside Information
20-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEOTRONICS AG
|Adam-Opel-Straße 6
|63322 Rödermark
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@ceotronics.com
|Internet:
|www.ceotronics.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005407407
|WKN:
|540740
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900L89P6LHLQVKI48
|EQS News ID:
|2438612
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2438612 20-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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