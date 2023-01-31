EQS-Adhoc: Rheinmetall AG: Rheinmetall AG Launches an Offering of EUR 1 Billion Convertible Bonds

EQS-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

Rheinmetall AG: Rheinmetall AG Launches an Offering of EUR 1 Billion Convertible Bonds



Rheinmetall AG Launches an Offering of EUR 1 Billion Convertible Bonds

Düsseldorf, 31st January 2023: Rheinmetall AG ("Rheinmetall" or the "Company", ISIN: DE0007030009, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: RHM GY Equity) is launching today an issue of convertible bonds and is targeting gross proceeds in the amount of EUR 1,000 million.

Convertible Bonds

The executive board of Rheinmetall, with the consent of the Company's supervisory board, resolved today to launch an offering of two series ("Series A" and "Series B") of unsubordinated, unsecured convertible bonds with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 1,000 million, expected to mature on 7th February 2028 with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 500 million ("Series A") and 7th February 2030 with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 500 million ("Series B"), respectively (together the "Bonds"). The Bonds will be convertible into up to approximately 3.14 million new and/or existing no-par value ordinary bearer shares of Rheinmetall (the "Shares"). The pre-emptive rights (Bezugsrechte) of existing shareholders of the Company to subscribe for the Bonds are excluded.

The Bonds will be offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process exclusively to institutional investors outside the United States of America (the "United States") in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, as well as outside of Australia, Japan, South Africa and any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the Bonds would be prohibited by applicable law (the "Offering").

The Bonds in the denomination of EUR 100,000 each will be issued at their principal amount. Unless previously converted, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled, the Bonds of each Series will be redeemed at their principal amount at their respective maturity. The Bonds will be offered with an annual coupon of between 1.625% and 2.125% in relation to Series A and an annual coupon of between 2.00% and 2.50% in relation to Series B, in each case payable on a semi-annual basis. The conversion premium will be set between 40% and 45% in relation to Series A and between 40% and 45% in relation to Series B, in each case above the reference share price, being the average of the volume-weighted average price of the Shares on XETRA between launch and pricing on todays trading day.

The Company may redeem all, but not some only, of the Bonds outstanding of the relevant Series at their principal amount plus accrued interest (i) if the price of the Shares is equal to or exceeds 130% of the prevailing conversion price within a certain period, or (ii) if at any time the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds of the relevant Series outstanding has fallen to 20% or less of the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds of the relevant Series originally issued.

The final terms of the Bonds are expected to be announced later today through a separate press release, and settlement is expected to take place on or around 7th February 2023. Following the settlement of the Bonds, the Company intends to arrange for the Bonds to be included to trading on the Open Market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Use of Proceeds

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue of the Bonds to finance a significant share of the intended acquisition of Expal Systems S.A., announced by Rheinmetall on 13 November 2022, to provide strategic flexibility to fund internal and external growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes. The remaining purchase price for Expal Systems S.A. is expected to be funded with cash on hand and bank loans.

Person making the notification:

Dr. Philipp von Brandenstein / Head of Corporate Communications: +49 (0) 211 473 4300, philipp.vonbrandenstein@rheinmetall.com

