EQS-Adhoc: Rheinmetall AG: Rheinmetall signs agreement to sell its automotive business and will focus entirely on its defence business in future

EQS-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units

Rheinmetall AG: Rheinmetall signs agreement to sell its automotive business and will focus entirely on its defence business in future



03-Jun-2026 / 15:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



With the sale of its civilian operations, the Rheinmetall Group has reached a milestone in its strategic realignment. Rheinmetall and the Munich-based industrial group AEQUITA have now signed a purchase agreement that paves the way for a new future under new management for what was previously the Rheinmetall Power Systems division.



For some time now, Rheinmetall has been focusing on the rapidly growing business with military customers and security agencies, whilst at the same time expanding its technological portfolio into the air, sea and space sectors. Since last year, the Group has been in talks with potential buyers for its civil business, which have now been successfully concluded with the signing of an agreement to sell the company to AEQUITA.

The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026, is subject to approval by the relevant regulatory authorities. The provisional purchase price for 100% of the shares is 350 MioEUR and is subject to standard market adjustment mechanisms until closing. The actual final purchase price may therefore differ from this figure.



Since the reporting for the fourth quarter of 2025, the Power Systems division, which generated revenue of around 2 BnEUR in 2025, has been classified as a ‘discontinued operation’ of the Group. In this context, an additional non-cash impairment loss of around 200 MioEUR is to be recognized for the discontinued operation. An impairment loss of 350 MioEUR had been recognized in the 2025 consolidated financial statements, as disclosed in the ad hoc announcement of 17 December 2025. In particular, the further deterioration in the business situation in the automotive sector had an impact on the circumstances and terms of the final agreement. As the impairment is allocated to the discontinued operations, this provision has no impact on liquidity or earnings for the Group’s continuing operations. The final accounting treatment depends on the value of various balance sheet items at the time of completion and may still change from the amount stated above.



Following the sale of its large- and small-bore piston operations – which took place in 2023/2024 – Rheinmetall is now, with the divestment of its civil division, taking the decisive step – as previously announced – in its transformation into a cross-domain systems house for the security and defence industry, offering a broad spectrum of products and services for use on land, at sea, in the air, and in space.



Contact:

Dr. Philipp von Brandenstein +49 (0) 211 473 4300, philipp.vonbrandenstein@rheinmetall.com



End of Inside Information

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