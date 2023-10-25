25.10.2023 19:54:45

EQS-Adhoc: Rheinmetall AG significantly increases operating profit in the third quarter of 2023 and exceeds market expectations - Full-year sales and earnings guidance for 2023 confirmed

EQS-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Rheinmetall AG significantly increases operating profit in the third quarter of 2023 and exceeds market expectations - Full-year sales and earnings guidance for 2023 confirmed

25-Oct-2023 / 19:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Duesseldorf, 25. October 2023- Rheinmetall AG significantly increased its profitability in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, materially exceeding current market expectations.
Based on the preliminary figures as of October 25, 2023, operating profit for the reporting period is expected to reach 191 million euros (consensus: 165,4 million euros), with the operating profit margin increasing to 10.9% (consensus: 9.4%). The preliminary sales figures of EUR 1.758 million for the third quarter are in line with market expectations. All figures shown in the consensus for the third quarter include for the first time the sales and earnings contribution of the Rheinmetall Expal Munitions S.A.U. consolidated with effect from August 1st 2023.
The significantly higher than expected operating profit is mainly due to strong market dynamics in the security technology business - especially in the division Weapon and Ammunition - which led to a favorable product and margin mix in the reporting period. Positive leverage effects as a result of higher production volumes were the main supporting factors.
Based on the very positive performance in the third quarter and against the background of the annual acceleration in call-offs in the year-end quarter, the Executive Board confirms the organic sales and earnings forecast for full-year 2023 with consolidated sales in a range of EUR 7.4 to 7.6 bn (excluding acquisitions) and an operating profit margin of around 12%. The separately communicated sales forecast for Rheinmetall Expal Munitions S.A.U. will be slightly above 150 to 190 Mio EUR. The operating margin of Rheinmetall Expal Munitions S.A.U. is now expected at above 25%.
Rheinmetall will report its full financial results on November 9th 2023.
 


End of Inside Information

25-Oct-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 473-4300
Fax: +49 (0)211 473-4158
E-mail: dirk.winkels@rheinmetall.com
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com
ISIN: DE0007030009
WKN: 703000
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1757551

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1757551  25-Oct-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1757551&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rheinmetall AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rheinmetall AGmehr Analysen

26.10.23 Rheinmetall Buy Warburg Research
26.10.23 Rheinmetall Neutral UBS AG
26.10.23 Rheinmetall Buy Deutsche Bank AG
26.10.23 Rheinmetall Buy Warburg Research
20.10.23 Rheinmetall Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rheinmetall AG 266,10 -1,66% Rheinmetall AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen