01.10.2022 10:49:28

EQS-Adhoc: Richard Roy Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE

EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel
01-Oct-2022 / 10:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heidelberg, October 1st, 2022 In its meeting today, the Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE appointed Richard Roy from among its members as the new Chairman of the Board. Richard Roy succeeds Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich, who stepped down from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of the company for personal reasons with effect from September 30, 2022.

 

Contact person at SNP:

Marcel Wiskow
Director Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 62216425-637
E-mail: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com

01-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
