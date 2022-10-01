|
01.10.2022 10:49:28
EQS-Adhoc: Richard Roy Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Richard Roy Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE
Heidelberg, October 1st, 2022 In its meeting today, the Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE appointed Richard Roy from among its members as the new Chairman of the Board. Richard Roy succeeds Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich, who stepped down from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of the company for personal reasons with effect from September 30, 2022.
Contact person at SNP:
Marcel Wiskow
01-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Speyerer Str. 4
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1454853
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1454853 01-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SEmehr Nachrichten
|
01.10.22
|EQS-News: Richard Roy übernimmt Vorsitz des Verwaltungsrats der SNP SE (EQS Group)
|
01.10.22
|EQS-News: Richard Roy Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE (EQS Group)
|
01.10.22
|EQS-Adhoc: Richard Roy Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE (EQS Group)
|
01.10.22
|EQS-Adhoc: Richard Roy übernimmt Vorsitz des Verwaltungsrats der SNP SE (EQS Group)
|
29.09.22
|EQS-News: SNP-Meta-Studie: Unternehmen setzen zunehmend auf SAP S/4HANA (EQS Group)
|
29.09.22
|EQS-News: SNP Meta Study: Companies Are Increasingly Relying on SAP S/4HANA (EQS Group)
|
11.09.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Major shareholders intend to restructure the board of directors of the SNP SE (EQS Group)
|
11.09.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Großaktionäre beabsichtigen eine Umstrukturierung des Verwaltungsrats der SNP SE (EQS Group)