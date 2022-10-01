EQS-Adhoc: Richard Roy Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE

EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Richard Roy Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE



01-Oct-2022

Richard Roy Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE Heidelberg, October 1st, 2022 In its meeting today, the Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE appointed Richard Roy from among its members as the new Chairman of the Board. Richard Roy succeeds Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich, who stepped down from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of the company for personal reasons with effect from September 30, 2022. Contact person at SNP: Marcel Wiskow

