EQS-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: New management

EQS-Ad-hoc: ROY Asset Holding SE / Key word(s): Personnel

ROY Asset Holding SE: New management



29-Sep-2022 / 20:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





New management

On September 29, 2022, Mr. Surasak Lelalertsuphakun resigned from the office of CEO. Mr. Siu Fung Siegfried Lee took office as CEO on September 29, 2022. He simultaneously resigned from his position as CFO on September 29, 2022

Mr. Ivan Wong took over the office as CFO on September 29, 2022.

Mr. Suriya Toaramrut assumed the office of Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors on September 29, 2022. Mr. Suriya Toaramrut concurrently resigned from his position as Chief Operating Officer (COO) on September 29, 2022. Mr. Tsz Kan Chung took over the office of COO on September 29, 2022.

The new management team now consists of Mr. Siu Fung Siegfried Lee (CEO), Mr. Ivan Wong (CFO) and Mr. Tsz Kan Chung (COO). Please find below the biographical data of the members of the management team:

Siu Fung Siegfried Lee (64), who joined the Executive Committee in July 2021, is the former Chairman and CEO of the Company. He holds a master's degree in ceramic machinery from South China University of Technology. Mr. Lee has been an entrepreneur in Hong Kong since 1993 and has more than 35 years of experience in the ceramics business. Since the listing of ROY Asset Holding SE in April 2015, Mr. Lee has also successfully managed the Group's real estate business in the United States.

Ivan Wong (55), who joined the Executive Committee at the end of September 2022, is the Company's CFO and holds British citizenship. Mr. Wong graduated from Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 1989, began his career with Price Waterhouse and became a member of the ACCA and ICSA in 1994 and 1995 respectively. Mr. Wong held senior positions in a number of listed companies in Hong Kong during the 1990s and 2000s, such as CFO, Executive Director and Company Secretary. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wong was the Chief Executive Officer of a charitable organization in Hong Kong.

Tsz Kan Chung (45), who joined the Executive Committee in September 2022, is the COO of the Company and holds British citizenship. Tsz Kan Chung earned a bachelor's degree in Network Computing from Monash University in 2000. He also holds an MBA and an MSc degree in e-commerce. He started his career at New World Mobility in 2001, and in 2008, Mr. Chung joined the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (TDC). Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chung was the Director of TDC's office in Fujian Province and Shenzhen, China.

Contact:Siegfried LeeAlexander Wiegand Str 863911 Klingenberg09372-131270