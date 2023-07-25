|
25.07.2023 18:36:48
EQS-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary half-year earnings of RWE AG exceed expectations, RWE raises Group earnings forecast for fiscal 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast
Essen, 25 July 2023
Preliminary half-year earnings of RWE AG exceed expectations, RWE raises Group earnings forecast for fiscal 2023
RWEs good earning trend continues also in the second quarter of 2023. In the light thereof, the Executive Board of RWE AG has increased today its earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA in the Hydro/Biomass/Gas division as well as in the Supply & Trading division reached an exceptionally high level of earnings in the first half year thanks to a strong operational performance.
The following stated figures for the first half of fiscal 2023 are preliminary and unaudited:
RWE therefore increased the overall outlook for FY 2023.
For the entire RWE Group RWE anticipates now:
(Definition of the key earnings indicators are provided in the Annual Report 2022 on page 26.)
RWE will publish its interim report for the first half of 2023 on 10 August 2023.
Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust, General Counsel
End of Inside Information
25-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-5179 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201-5179 5005
|E-mail:
|invest@rwe.com
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007037129, Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
|WKN:
|703712, Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1688097
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1688097 25-Jul-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RWE AG St.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.07.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank hebt fairen Wert für RWE auf 55 Euro - 'Kaufen' (dpa-AFX)
|
26.07.23
|WDH/ROUNDUP: RWE erhöht Jahresziele - Aktie an Dax-Spitze (dpa-AFX)
|
26.07.23
|ROUNDUP 2: RWE erhöht Jahresziele - Aktie in Dax-Spitzengruppe (dpa-AFX)
|
26.07.23
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Prognoseanhebung von RWE hellt Stimmung für die Aktie auf (dpa-AFX)
|
26.07.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt RWE auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 53 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
26.07.23
|DAX 40-Wert RWE-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes RWE-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.23
|ROUNDUP: RWE erhöht Jahresziele - Aktie an Dax-Spitze (dpa-AFX)
|
26.07.23
|Energiehandel boomt - RWE hebt Jahresprognose an (Reuters)
Analysen zu RWE AG St.mehr Analysen
|26.07.23
|RWE Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.23
|RWE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.23
|RWE Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.07.23
|RWE Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.07.23
|RWE Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.07.23
|RWE Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.23
|RWE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.23
|RWE Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.07.23
|RWE Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.07.23
|RWE Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.07.23
|RWE Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.23
|RWE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.23
|RWE Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.07.23
|RWE Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.07.23
|RWE Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.21
|RWE Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.11.21
|RWE Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.11.21
|RWE Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|17.08.21
|RWE Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12.08.21
|RWE Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|30.07.21
|RWE Halten
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RWE AG St.
|40,47
|-0,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAuch nach Leitzinserhöhung durch die Fed: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX & DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Mittwoch leichter. Die Wall Street-Anleger zeigten sich unentschlossen. Asiens Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte nach unten.