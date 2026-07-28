EQS-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE AG’s Preliminary Half-Year Results Exceed Market Expectations, Earnings Forecast for Financial Years 2026 and 2027 Raised

EQS-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Full year

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE AG’s Preliminary Half-Year Results Exceed Market Expectations, Earnings Forecast for Financial Years 2026 and 2027 Raised



28-Jul-2026 / 18:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





RWE exceeds market expectations in the first half of the 2026 financial year. In particular, the Onshore/Solar, Supply & Trading and Flexible Generation segments achieved exceptionally strong results on the back of robust operational performance and benefited further from positive one-off effects. For the second half of the year, additional positive earnings contributions are expected from the increased stake in Amprion GmbH as well as from higher commodity prices. On this basis, RWE is raising its earnings forecast for the 2026 and 2027 financial years as follows:

Financial year 2026:

Adjusted EBITDA: €5,750 to €6,350 million (previously €5,200 to €5,800 million)

Adjusted net income: €1,950 to €2,450 million (previously €1,550 to €2,050 million)

Adjusted net income per share: €2.60 to €3.30 (previously €2.20 to €2.90).

Financial year 2027:

Adjusted EBITDA: €6,700 to €7,300 million (previously €6,200 to €6,800 million)

Adjusted net income: €2,200 to €2,700 million (previously €1,900 to €2,400 million)

Adjusted net income per share: €2.80 to €3.50 (previously €2.70 to €3.40).

The following figures for the first half of 2026 are preliminary and unaudited:

Adjusted EBITDA: €3,011 million

Adjusted net income: €1,257 million

Adjusted net income per share: €1.77.

Definitions of the key earnings indicators can be found on page 26 of the 2025 Annual Report.

The complete half-year results and the interim report will be released on 13 August 2026.



Contact:

Dr. Ulrich Rust, General Counsel