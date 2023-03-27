EQS-Adhoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE: SAF-HOLLAND SE affected by cyberattack

EQS-Ad-hoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SAF-HOLLAND SE: SAF-HOLLAND SE affected by cyberattack



27-March-2023 / 13:38 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MMVO)



SAF-HOLLAND SE affected by cyberattack

Bessenbach, 27.03.2023 +++ The IT systems of SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND" or "Company") became the target of a cyberattack last weekend. The Company's security systems responded to the attack immediately. In accordance with the emergency protocol, systems were scanned, shut down and disconnected from the internet. The Company is working to restart the network environment and programmes step by step. In addition, interim solutions are being implemented.



Due to the shutdown of the IT systems the production at certain locations of the Group was interrupted. From today's perspective, the interruption may affect a period of seven to fourteen days. The extent of the impact of the cyberattack on the Group is currently still being assessed. From the current perspective, however, SAF-HOLLAND expects to be able to compensate the resulting production losses in the course of the next three months.



The Company will coordinate closely with its customers and suppliers to minimise the impact on supply chains. SAF-HOLLAND is also working closely with the involved investigative authorities.



Contact:

Stephan Haas

Head of Investor Relations, Corporate and ESG Communications



SAF-HOLLAND SE

Hauptstraße 26

63856 Bessenbach

Phone +49 6095 301-803

ir@safholland.de 27-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

