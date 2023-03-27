27.03.2023 13:38:46

EQS-Adhoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE: SAF-HOLLAND SE affected by cyberattack

EQS-Ad-hoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SAF-HOLLAND SE: SAF-HOLLAND SE affected by cyberattack

27-March-2023 / 13:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MMVO)

SAF-HOLLAND SE affected by cyberattack
Bessenbach, 27.03.2023 +++ The IT systems of SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND" or "Company") became the target of a cyberattack last weekend. The Company's security systems responded to the attack immediately. In accordance with the emergency protocol, systems were scanned, shut down and disconnected from the internet. The Company is working to restart the network environment and programmes step by step. In addition, interim solutions are being implemented.

Due to the shutdown of the IT systems the production at certain locations of the Group was interrupted. From today's perspective, the interruption may affect a period of seven to fourteen days. The extent of the impact of the cyberattack on the Group is currently still being assessed. From the current perspective, however, SAF-HOLLAND expects to be able to compensate the resulting production losses in the course of the next three months.

The Company will coordinate closely with its customers and suppliers to minimise the impact on supply chains. SAF-HOLLAND is also working closely with the involved investigative authorities.

Contact:
Stephan Haas
Head of Investor Relations, Corporate and ESG Communications

SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Phone +49 6095 301-803
ir@safholland.de

27-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Phone: +49 6095 301-617
E-mail: ir@safholland.de
Internet: www.safholland.com
ISIN: DE000SAFH001
WKN: SAFH00
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1593241

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1593241  27-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1593241&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SAF-HOLLAND SEmehr Nachrichten