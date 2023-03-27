EQS-Adhoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE: SAF-HOLLAND SE affected by cyberattack

|
SAF-HOLLAND SE: SAF-HOLLAND SE affected by cyberattack
SAF-HOLLAND SE affected by cyberattack
Bessenbach, 27.03.2023 +++ The IT systems of SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND" or "Company") became the target of a cyberattack last weekend. The Company's security systems responded to the attack immediately. In accordance with the emergency protocol, systems were scanned, shut down and disconnected from the internet. The Company is working to restart the network environment and programmes step by step. In addition, interim solutions are being implemented.
Due to the shutdown of the IT systems the production at certain locations of the Group was interrupted. From today's perspective, the interruption may affect a period of seven to fourteen days. The extent of the impact of the cyberattack on the Group is currently still being assessed. From the current perspective, however, SAF-HOLLAND expects to be able to compensate the resulting production losses in the course of the next three months.
The Company will coordinate closely with its customers and suppliers to minimise the impact on supply chains. SAF-HOLLAND is also working closely with the involved investigative authorities.
Contact:
Stephan Haas
Head of Investor Relations, Corporate and ESG Communications
SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Phone +49 6095 301-803
ir@safholland.de
