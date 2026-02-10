EQS-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary financials for the financial year 2025; Management Guidance 2026 approved

EQS-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary financials for the financial year 2025; Management Guidance 2026 approved



10-Feb-2026 / 13:39 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Based on the currently available, still preliminary financials, the Salzgitter Group recorded the following in the financial year 2025: external sales of € 9.0 billion (2024: €10.0 billion), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of € 376 million (EBITDA; 2024: € 445 million) and a pre-tax result of € –28 million (EBT; 2024: € –296 million). There was therefore a notable improvement in the result compared with the recent forecast. This is attributable to a contribution of € 180 million from Aurubis AG, an investment (IFRS accounting) included at equity (2024: € 184 million) that was positively impacted by higher valuation effects from fluctuations in metal prices, particularly in the fourth quarter. A countertrend emanated from valuation effects amounting to

€ –30 million (2024: € 0) from a bond exchangeable into the shares of Aurubis AG.

Germany’s economic situation remained tight - also at the start of 2026. The government’s planned investment and infrastructure programs have not yet resulted in a significant economic recovery. Instead, we anticipate positive stimulus from the EU’s trade defense measures. All in all, we expect only moderate improvement in the economic environment and anticipate the following for the Salzgitter Group in the financial year 2026:

sales of around € 9.5 billion,

EBITDA VX of between € 500 million and € 600 million,

a pre-tax result VX of between € 75 million and € 175 million, as well as

a return on capital employed VX (ROCE VX) marginally above the previous year's figure.

This guidance has not factored in the effects of the possible implementation concerning the key components published on February 6, 2026, on the continuation of Hüttenwerke Krupp Mannesmann GmbH under the sole responsibility of Salzgitter AG.

As the valuation of the exchangeable bond placed in October 2025 may result in non-operational and on occasion significant fluctuations in earnings, guidance for the Group as from the financial year 2026 will be based on adjusted key performance indicators. In calculating EBT VX (Earnings before Taxes and Valuation Exchangeable) and EBITDA VX (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Valuation Exchangeable), as well as ROCE VX (Return on Capital Employed), the earnings effects in connection with the valuation of the exchangeable bond will be eliminated.

Further details on the financial statements for the financial year 2025 will be published on March 23, 2026, as scheduled.

Contact:Markus HeidlerHead of Investor RelationsSalzgitter AGEisenhüttenstraße 9938239 SalzgitterPhone +49 5341 21-6105Fax +49 5341 21-2570E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de