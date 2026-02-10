Salzgitter Aktie
WKN: 620200 / ISIN: DE0006202005
|
10.02.2026 13:39:44
EQS-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary financials for the financial year 2025; Management Guidance 2026 approved
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year
Based on the currently available, still preliminary financials, the Salzgitter Group recorded the following in the financial year 2025: external sales of € 9.0 billion (2024: €10.0 billion), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of € 376 million (EBITDA; 2024: € 445 million) and a pre-tax result of € –28 million (EBT; 2024: € –296 million). There was therefore a notable improvement in the result compared with the recent forecast. This is attributable to a contribution of € 180 million from Aurubis AG, an investment (IFRS accounting) included at equity (2024: € 184 million) that was positively impacted by higher valuation effects from fluctuations in metal prices, particularly in the fourth quarter. A countertrend emanated from valuation effects amounting to
Germany’s economic situation remained tight - also at the start of 2026. The government’s planned investment and infrastructure programs have not yet resulted in a significant economic recovery. Instead, we anticipate positive stimulus from the EU’s trade defense measures. All in all, we expect only moderate improvement in the economic environment and anticipate the following for the Salzgitter Group in the financial year 2026:
This guidance has not factored in the effects of the possible implementation concerning the key components published on February 6, 2026, on the continuation of Hüttenwerke Krupp Mannesmann GmbH under the sole responsibility of Salzgitter AG.
As the valuation of the exchangeable bond placed in October 2025 may result in non-operational and on occasion significant fluctuations in earnings, guidance for the Group as from the financial year 2026 will be based on adjusted key performance indicators. In calculating EBT VX (Earnings before Taxes and Valuation Exchangeable) and EBITDA VX (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Valuation Exchangeable), as well as ROCE VX (Return on Capital Employed), the earnings effects in connection with the valuation of the exchangeable bond will be eliminated.
Further details on the financial statements for the financial year 2025 will be published on March 23, 2026, as scheduled.
Contact:
Markus Heidler
Head of Investor Relations
Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de
End of Inside Information
10-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
|Eisenhüttenstraße 99
|38239 Salzgitter
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 5341 21-01
|Fax:
|+49 5341 21-2727
|E-mail:
|info@salzgitter-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.salzgitter-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006202005
|WKN:
|620200
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2274172
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2274172 10-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
