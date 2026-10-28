EQS-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary financials for the first nine months of 2026 and upward revision of annual guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Quarter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary financials for the first nine months of 2026 and upward revision of annual guidance



28-Oct-2026 / 18:18 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Based on the still preliminary figures now available, the Salzgitter Group recorded external sales of € 7.3 billion (9M 2025: € 6.9 billion), EBITDA VX of € 659 million (9M 2025: € 224.0 million EBITDA) and EBT VX of € 353 million (9M 2025: € –72.7 million EBT) in the first nine months of 2026. The result includes the contribution of € 252 million (9M 2025: € 83.5 million) from Aurubis AG, an investment included at equity (IFRS accounting). The contribution from the participating interest in Aurubis was also very gratifying in the third quarter of 2026 and influenced the result, as did the performance of the Steel Production and Trading business units that exceeded recent expectations. Accordingly, the Salzgitter Group’s EBITDA VX and EBT VX outperformed capital market expectations for the third quarter of 2026.

In view of the manifold geopolitical uncertainties, forecasting reliability, along with the economic development going forward and the valuation of listed assets, is limited in the final quarter. Based on the development of business, including the third quarter of 2026, and factoring in effects from changes in the group of consolidated companies following the completion of acquiring HKM, we now anticipate the following for the Salzgitter Group in the financial year 2026:

sales of around € 10.0 billion (previously: around € 10.0 billion),

EBITDA VX of between € 800 million and € 875 million (previously: between € 725 million and € 825 million),

EBT VX of between € 400 million and € 475 million (previously: between € 325 million and € 425 million), and

a return on capital employed VX that is marginally higher year on year (ROCE VX; previously: marginally above the year-earlier level).

Conditional upon non-recurrent earnings effects from the purchase price allocation, HKM’s full consolidation should result in an additional earnings share in the dimensions of a mid-double-digit million euro amount in respect of EBITDA VX and EBT VX in 2026. External sales are likely to increase by a mid-triple-digit million euro amount. These assumptions have been taken into account in the guidance above.

As the valuation of the exchangeable bond placed in October 2025 may result in non-operational and on occasion significant fluctuations in earnings, guidance for the Group as from the financial year 2026 will be based on adjusted key performance indicators. In calculating EBT VX (Earnings before Taxes and Valuation Exchangeable) and EBITDA VX (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Valuation Exchangeable), as well as ROCE VX (Return on Capital Employed), the earnings effects in connection with the valuation of the exchangeable bond will be eliminated.

Further details on the financial statements for first nine months of the financial year 2026 will be published on November 12, 2026, as scheduled.

Contact:Markus HeidlerHead of Investor RelationsSalzgitter AGEisenhüttenstraße 9938239 SalzgitterPhone +49 5341 21-6105E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de