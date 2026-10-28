Salzgitter Aktie
WKN: 620200 / ISIN: DE0006202005
|
28.10.2026 18:18:43
EQS-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary financials for the first nine months of 2026 and upward revision of annual guidance
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Quarter
Based on the still preliminary figures now available, the Salzgitter Group recorded external sales of € 7.3 billion (9M 2025: € 6.9 billion), EBITDA VX of € 659 million (9M 2025: € 224.0 million EBITDA) and EBT VX of € 353 million (9M 2025: € –72.7 million EBT) in the first nine months of 2026. The result includes the contribution of € 252 million (9M 2025: € 83.5 million) from Aurubis AG, an investment included at equity (IFRS accounting). The contribution from the participating interest in Aurubis was also very gratifying in the third quarter of 2026 and influenced the result, as did the performance of the Steel Production and Trading business units that exceeded recent expectations. Accordingly, the Salzgitter Group’s EBITDA VX and EBT VX outperformed capital market expectations for the third quarter of 2026.
In view of the manifold geopolitical uncertainties, forecasting reliability, along with the economic development going forward and the valuation of listed assets, is limited in the final quarter. Based on the development of business, including the third quarter of 2026, and factoring in effects from changes in the group of consolidated companies following the completion of acquiring HKM, we now anticipate the following for the Salzgitter Group in the financial year 2026:
Conditional upon non-recurrent earnings effects from the purchase price allocation, HKM’s full consolidation should result in an additional earnings share in the dimensions of a mid-double-digit million euro amount in respect of EBITDA VX and EBT VX in 2026. External sales are likely to increase by a mid-triple-digit million euro amount. These assumptions have been taken into account in the guidance above.
As the valuation of the exchangeable bond placed in October 2025 may result in non-operational and on occasion significant fluctuations in earnings, guidance for the Group as from the financial year 2026 will be based on adjusted key performance indicators. In calculating EBT VX (Earnings before Taxes and Valuation Exchangeable) and EBITDA VX (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Valuation Exchangeable), as well as ROCE VX (Return on Capital Employed), the earnings effects in connection with the valuation of the exchangeable bond will be eliminated.
Further details on the financial statements for first nine months of the financial year 2026 will be published on November 12, 2026, as scheduled.
Contact:
Markus Heidler
Head of Investor Relations
Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Phone +49 5341 21-6105
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de
End of Inside Information
28-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
|Eisenhüttenstraße 99
|38239 Salzgitter
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 5341 21-01
|Fax:
|+49 5341 21-2727
|E-mail:
|info@salzgitter-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.salzgitter-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006202005
|WKN:
|620200
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900E12Z6HXIMHFA15
|EQS News ID:
|2424098
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2424098 28-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Salzgitter
|
17:58
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: MDAX letztendlich mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: Das macht der MDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|XETRA-Handel: MDAX zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
11:15
|ROUNDUP: Salzgitter erhöht Ergebnis-Prognose für 2026 erneut - Aktie gefragt (dpa-AFX)
|
09:29
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Start des Donnerstagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
09:09
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Salzgitter auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 65 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
28.10.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Salzgitter auf 'Buy' - Ziel 66 Euro (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Salzgitter
|08:00
|Salzgitter Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.26
|Salzgitter Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.10.26
|Salzgitter Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.10.26
|Salzgitter Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.10.26
|Salzgitter Buy
|UBS AG
|08:00
|Salzgitter Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.26
|Salzgitter Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.10.26
|Salzgitter Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.10.26
|Salzgitter Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.10.26
|Salzgitter Buy
|UBS AG
|08:00
|Salzgitter Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.26
|Salzgitter Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.10.26
|Salzgitter Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.10.26
|Salzgitter Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.10.26
|Salzgitter Buy
|UBS AG
|12.05.26
|Salzgitter Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Salzgitter Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.26
|Salzgitter Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.26
|Salzgitter Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.26
|Salzgitter Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.08.26
|Salzgitter Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.08.26
|Salzgitter Halten
|DZ BANK
|20.07.26
|Salzgitter Halten
|DZ BANK
|09.07.26
|Salzgitter Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.05.26
|Salzgitter Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Salzgitter
|48,38
|6,28%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX schließt höher -- DAX schlussendlich über 26.000-Marke -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich ab - Nikkei stark
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Handel am Donnerstag aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte ebenso in der Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich in der Verlustzone. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag uneinheitlich zu.