EQS-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter Group affirms guidance in line with the preliminary half-year figures

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter Group affirms guidance in line with the preliminary half-year figures



20-Jul-2023

According to the still preliminary figures now available, the Salzgitter Group generated EBITDA of 461 million (H1 2022: 1,138 million) and earnings before taxes of 243 million (H1 2022: 971 million) in the first half-year of 2023, thereby falling short of capital market expectations. The result includes a contribution of 29 million (H1 2022: 84 million) from Aurubis AG, an investment included at equity (IFRS accounting). The Salzgitter Groups external sales came in at 5.8 billion (H1 2022: 6.6 billion).

Against the backdrop of an anticipated weaker second half of the year, coupled with a persistently politically and economically volatile environment, we continue to anticipate the following for the Salzgitter Group in the financial year 2023:

sales of between 11.5 billion and 12.0 billion,

EBITDA of between 750 million and 850 million,

a pre-tax profit of between 300 million and 400 million, and

a return on capital employed (ROCE) notably below the previous year's level.

Further details on the financial statements for the first half year will be published on August 11, 2023, as scheduled.

