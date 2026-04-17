SBF Aktie

SBF für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AAE2 / ISIN: DE000A2AAE22

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.04.2026 19:13:34

EQS-Adhoc: SBF announces preliminary figures for 2025 – Revenue in line with expectations, EBITDA rises significantly but remains below forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: SBF AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year
SBF announces preliminary figures for 2025 – Revenue in line with expectations, EBITDA rises significantly but remains below forecast

17-Apr-2026 / 19:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SBF announces preliminary figures for 2025 –
Revenue in line with expectations, EBITDA rises significantly but remains below forecast

Leipzig, 17 April 2026 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN: A2AAE2, “SBF” for short), a publicly traded specialist in innovative solutions for rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics, and sensor technology, has released preliminary revenue and earnings figures for the 2025 financial year. Revenue of approximately EUR 40.7 million (2024: EUR 47.2 million) is within the most recent forecast range of EUR 39 million to EUR 41 million. Preliminary EBITDA reached EUR 1.04 million (2024: EUR 0.6 million), falling below the range of EUR 1.7 million to EUR 2.1 million. The company will publish the final figures in the end of April.

In the financial year 2025, a period marked by transitions for SBF, revenue and earnings performance was particularly affected by headwinds in sales markets impacted by tariffs and supply chain constraints. In addition, restructuring costs were higher than originally anticipated. The resulting impact on earnings occured in the fiscal year 2025, thereby improving the starting point for 2026.

Looking ahead to the current fiscal year, SBF remains well-positioned thanks to its order backlog, which remains high at over EUR 100 million, and confirms the forecast issued on 30 January 2026. For 2026, the Management Board expects revenue in the range of EUR 38 million to EUR 45 million, with EBITDA of EUR 1.8 million to EUR 4.4 million.

Corporate contact:
SBF AG
The Management Board
Zaucheweg 4
04316 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)341 65235 894
Email: info@sbf-ag.com



End of Inside Information

17-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SBF AG
Zaucheweg 4
04316 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)341 65235894
E-mail: info@sbf-ag.com
Internet: www.sbf-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A2AAE22
WKN: A2AAE2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2310700

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2310700  17-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SBF AG (ex Corona Equity Partner)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SBF AG (ex Corona Equity Partner)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SBF AG (ex Corona Equity Partner) 5,86 28,79% SBF AG (ex Corona Equity Partner)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:22 KW 16: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10:42 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.04.26 KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: US-Börsen letztich mit starken Gewinnen - teils neue Rekorde -- ATX und DAX gehen klar fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex stiegen zum Wochenende klar an. Die Wall Street gewann am Freitag an Fahrt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen