EQS-Adhoc: SBF's preliminary figures show revenue and EBITDA below forecast for 2022, significant revenue and earnings growth expected in 2023

SBF AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning

SBF's preliminary figures show revenue and EBITDA below forecast for 2022, significant revenue and earnings growth expected in 2023



22-March-2023

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SBF's preliminary figures show revenue and EBITDA below forecast for 2022, significant revenue and earnings growth expected in 2023



Leipzig, 22 March 2023 SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2, SBF), a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rail vehicles, municipalities, railways and industry, announces its preliminary revenue and earnings figures for the 2022 financial year. Group revenues increased to approximately 34,8 million euros. Preliminary EBITDA reached around 2,4 million euros in a challenging market environment. A consolidated turnover of more than 36.0 million euros and an EBITDA of around 3.7 million euros were forecast.



The main reasons for the slowdown in growth and the decline profitability were the increased procurement costs, the limited availability of materials, oder postponements into the new financial year and individual oder cancellations due to the Russian embargo. In the Rail Vehicles segment, it has so far been possible to partially pass on the increased procurement costs with a time lag. In the Public and Industrial Lighting segment, the processing of some orders has been delayed due to ongoing supply bottlenecks for individual products.



The company has prepared itself for the challenges - among other things with stronger local content requirements for suppliers. For the current financial year, the Executive Board expects a significant growth in turnover of more than 40 million euros and an increasing EBITDA. In the long term, the Executive Board sees further growth potential due to the positive market environment and planned acquisitions.



