01.11.2023 18:50:21
EQS-Adhoc: Scout24 SE increases guidance for EBITDA growth from ordinary activities to 19-21% and updates revenue growth to c. 14% for fiscal year 2023
EQS-Ad-hoc: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Munich, 1 November 2023
The Management Board of Scout24 SE ("Company") decided in its meeting today to increase its guidance for consolidated EBITDA growth from ordinary activities1 for the financial year 2023 from 18-19% to a range of 19-21% compared to the financial year 2022. In addition, the Management Board is updating its guidance for revenue growth in fiscal year 2023 from c. 15% to c. 14% compared to fiscal year 2022.
On 6 August 2023, the Company had forecast consolidated revenue growth of c. 15% and consolidated EBITDA growth from ordinary activities of 18-19% for the financial year 2023.
The adjustment of the forecast of EBITDA growth from ordinary activities for the year 2023 to a range of 19-21% for the Scout24 Group takes into account the strong positive effects of efficiency measures in various business areas.
As the recovery of the transaction business is slower, the Management Board adjusts its forecast for revenue growth from c. 15% to c. 14%.
The Company will publish its financial report for the third quarter of 2023 and the first nine months of fiscal year 2023 as scheduled on 2 November 2023.
The Management Board
Notifying person and contact person for Investor Relations
Filip Lindvall
1EBITDA from ordinary activities corresponds to EBITDA adjusted for non-operating effects, mainly expenses for share-based payments, M&A activities (realised and unrealised), reorganisation and other non-operating effects.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Invalidenstraße 65
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@scout24.com
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12DM80
|WKN:
|A12DM8
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1762929
