EQS-Adhoc: Scout24 SE resolves to set up new share buy-back programme with a volume of up to EUR 500 million and to shorten buy-back period of the current share buy-back programme

EQS-Ad-hoc: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Scout24 SE resolves to set up new share buy-back programme with a volume of up to EUR 500 million and to shorten buy-back period of the current share buy-back programme



03-Dec-2025 / 14:34 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Scout24 SE resolves to set up new share buy-back programme with a volume of up to EUR 500 million and to shorten buy-back period of the current share buy-back programme

Munich, 3 December 2025

Today, the Management Board of Scout24 SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to repurchase own shares with a total volume of up to EUR 500 million in one or several independent tranches via the stock exchange. In this respect, the Company makes use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting 2025. The share buy-back is expected to start within the upcoming weeks and is expected to end in the second quarter 2028 at the latest.

In this context, the Management Board of Scout24 SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has also decided to shorten the further tranche of the current share buy-back programme announced on 3 April 2025 by concentrating the buy-back period by advancing the latest possible purchase date of the share buy-back programme to 23 January 2026. The volume of the share buy-back remains unchanged. The total number of shares acquired under the second tranche of the share buy-back programme in the period from 7 April 2025, up to and including 2 December 2025 amounts to 721,570 no-par value shares.

Further details will be released over the coming weeks before the start of the share buy-back programme. Scout24 SE reserves the right to modify or discontinue the share buy-back programme at any time.

