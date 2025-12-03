Scout24 Aktie

Scout24 für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12DM8 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.12.2025 14:34:14

EQS-Adhoc: Scout24 SE resolves to set up new share buy-back programme with a volume of up to EUR 500 million and to shorten buy-back period of the current share buy-back programme

EQS-Ad-hoc: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Scout24 SE resolves to set up new share buy-back programme with a volume of up to EUR 500 million and to shorten buy-back period of the current share buy-back programme

03-Dec-2025 / 14:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Scout24 SE resolves to set up new share buy-back programme with a volume of up to EUR 500 million and to shorten buy-back period of the current share buy-back programme

 

Munich, 3 December 2025

Today, the Management Board of Scout24 SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to repurchase own shares with a total volume of up to EUR 500 million in one or several independent tranches via the stock exchange. In this respect, the Company makes use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting 2025. The share buy-back is expected to start within the upcoming weeks and is expected to end in the second quarter 2028 at the latest.

 

In this context, the Management Board of Scout24 SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has also decided to shorten the further tranche of the current share buy-back programme announced on 3 April 2025 by concentrating the buy-back period by advancing the latest possible purchase date of the share buy-back programme to 23 January 2026. The volume of the share buy-back remains unchanged. The total number of shares acquired under the second tranche of the share buy-back programme in the period from 7 April 2025, up to and including 2 December 2025 amounts to 721,570 no-par value shares.

 

Further details will be released over the coming weeks before the start of the share buy-back programme. Scout24 SE reserves the right to modify or discontinue the share buy-back programme at any time.

 

The Management Board

 

 

Notifying person and contact for Investor Relations

Filip Lindvall

Vice President Group Strategy & Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 30 243011917

E-Mail: ir@scout24.com

 

Media Relations

Viktoria Götte

Senior Manager Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 89 262024943

E-Mail: mediarelations@scout24.com

 



End of Inside Information

03-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@scout24.com
Internet: www.scout24.com
ISIN: DE000A12DM80
WKN: A12DM8
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2239818

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2239818  03-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Scout24mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Scout24mehr Analysen

03.12.25 Scout24 Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.11.25 Scout24 Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.11.25 Scout24 Outperform Bernstein Research
05.11.25 Scout24 Overweight Barclays Capital
05.11.25 Scout24 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Scout24 86,65 -1,81% Scout24

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:32 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025
03.12.25 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiter Hoffnung auf Zinssenkung in den USA: ATX nach Verschnaufpause wieder höher -- DAX legt zu -- Kräftige Kursgewinne in Japan - China-Börsen wenig verändert
Der heimische Aktiennmarkt zeigt sich mit Aufschlägen. Auch der DAX gewinnt im Donnerstagshandel. In Asien notieren die Börsen uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen