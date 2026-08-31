EQS-Adhoc: SCP Standard Capital Partners AG expects to realize a book gain of approximately EUR 35 million from the acquisition of VANEA Technologies GmbH and Nocturne Technologies GmbH

EQS-Ad-hoc: SCP Standard Capital Partners AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company

SCP Standard Capital Partners AG expects to realize a book gain of approximately EUR 35 million from the acquisition of VANEA Technologies GmbH and Nocturne Technologies GmbH



31-Aug-2026 / 15:40 CET/CEST

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SCP Standard Capital Partners AG expects to realize a book gain of approximately EUR 35 million from the acquisition of VANEA Technologies GmbH and Nocturne Technologies GmbH



Munich, 31 August 2026. In an ad hoc announcement dated August 20, 2026, the Executive Board of SCP Standard Capital Partners AG (“SCP” or the “Company”) announced the acquisition of all shares in VANEA Technologies GmbH and Nocturne Technologies GmbH.

SCP will contribute all of its shares in VANEA Technologies GmbH and Nocturne Technologies GmbH to a wholly-owned subsidiary of SCP. The contribution is to be made at fair market value for accounting purposes and will result in the recognition of hidden reserves. In SCP’s standalone financial statements, this is expected to result in a cash-neutral book gain of approximately EUR 35 million under German commercial accounting principles, which will increase the Company’s equity accordingly.



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