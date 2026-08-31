SCP Standard Capital Partners Aktie

SCP Standard Capital Partners für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12UPJ / ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7

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31.08.2026 15:40:13

EQS-Adhoc: SCP Standard Capital Partners AG expects to realize a book gain of approximately EUR 35 million from the acquisition of VANEA Technologies GmbH and Nocturne Technologies GmbH

EQS-Ad-hoc: SCP Standard Capital Partners AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
SCP Standard Capital Partners AG expects to realize a book gain of approximately EUR 35 million from the acquisition of VANEA Technologies GmbH and Nocturne Technologies GmbH

31-Aug-2026 / 15:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SCP Standard Capital Partners AG expects to realize a book gain of approximately EUR 35 million from the acquisition of VANEA Technologies GmbH and Nocturne Technologies GmbH

Munich, 31 August 2026. In an ad hoc announcement dated August 20, 2026, the Executive Board of SCP Standard Capital Partners AG (“SCP” or the “Company”) announced the acquisition of all shares in VANEA Technologies GmbH and Nocturne Technologies GmbH.

SCP will contribute all of its shares in VANEA Technologies GmbH and Nocturne Technologies GmbH to a wholly-owned subsidiary of SCP. The contribution is to be made at fair market value for accounting purposes and will result in the recognition of hidden reserves. In SCP’s standalone financial statements, this is expected to result in a cash-neutral book gain of approximately EUR 35 million under German commercial accounting principles, which will increase the Company’s equity accordingly.

Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 03 30
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
Website: crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

31-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SCP Standard Capital Partners AG
Holzstraße 28/30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: ir@vanea.ai
Internet: www.vanea.ai
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900HQULSBCELVUD31
EQS News ID: 2391022

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2391022  31-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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