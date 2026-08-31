SCP Standard Capital Partners Aktie
WKN DE: A12UPJ / ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
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31.08.2026 15:40:13
EQS-Adhoc: SCP Standard Capital Partners AG expects to realize a book gain of approximately EUR 35 million from the acquisition of VANEA Technologies GmbH and Nocturne Technologies GmbH
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EQS-Ad-hoc: SCP Standard Capital Partners AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
SCP Standard Capital Partners AG expects to realize a book gain of approximately EUR 35 million from the acquisition of VANEA Technologies GmbH and Nocturne Technologies GmbH
SCP will contribute all of its shares in VANEA Technologies GmbH and Nocturne Technologies GmbH to a wholly-owned subsidiary of SCP. The contribution is to be made at fair market value for accounting purposes and will result in the recognition of hidden reserves. In SCP’s standalone financial statements, this is expected to result in a cash-neutral book gain of approximately EUR 35 million under German commercial accounting principles, which will increase the Company’s equity accordingly.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
End of Inside Information
31-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SCP Standard Capital Partners AG
|Holzstraße 28/30
|80469 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 2323 85 50
|Fax:
|+49 89 2323 85 519
|E-mail:
|ir@vanea.ai
|Internet:
|www.vanea.ai
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UPJ7
|WKN:
|A12UPJ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900HQULSBCELVUD31
|EQS News ID:
|2391022
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2391022 31-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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|2,44
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