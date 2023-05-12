|
EQS-Adhoc: sdm SE with a transformative acquisition: majority stake in security service provider means leap in sales and transregional expansion
sdm SE with a transformative acquisition: majority stake in security service provider means leap in sales and transregional expansion
Munich, May 12, 2023. sdm SE (ISIN: DE000A3CM708) today reached agreement with the owners of IWSM Industrie- und Werkschutz Mundt GmbH (IWSM) on a majority takeover. According to the agreement, sdm SE will acquire 74.9% of the shares in the security services provider based in North Rhine-Westphalia. The remaining 25.1% will be held by the managing director of IWSM. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The purchase price will be financed mainly by debt capital.
Founded in 1997, IWSM is one of the leading security service providers in North Rhine-Westphalia. With around 450 employees, the company covers a wide range of security services. As at sdm, the core business is plant, property and site protection. IWSM has developed very positively in recent years, increasing sales from 14.9 million in 2018 to 29.0 million in 2022. EBITDA more than doubled to 2.52 million during this period, as did net income to 1.59 million (2022 figures unaudited). Including the new subsidiary, sdm SE is aiming for consolidated sales of around 50 million in the current year, roughly triple the figure for 2022.
This means that there are now three independent security service providers under the umbrella of the listed sdm SE: sdm Sicherheitsdienste München GmbH & Co. KG, RSD Rottaler Sicherheitsdienst GmbH, which was acquired at the beginning of 2023, and IWSM Industrie- und Werkschutz Mundt GmbH. The majority takeover of IWSM agreed today (effective January 01, 2023) means a leap in sales and earnings for sdm SE, supra-regional expansion outside Bavaria and new strategic perspectives. With activities in Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia and a combined workforce of more than 750, the Group will be able to participate in tenders for major projects in the future, for example.
About sdm SE
sdm SE (ISIN: DE000A3CM708) is the holding company of the operating subsidiaries sdm Sicherheitsdienste München GmbH & Co. KG, IWSM Industrie- und Werkschutz Mundt GmbH and RSD Rottaler Sicherheitsdienst GmbH. With its subsidiaries, the sdm Group is one of the leading security service providers in the Munich metropolitan region and North Rhine-Westphalia. A wide range of security services is covered: from plant and property protection to the transport of valuables and money, the organization of events and effective personal protection. The more than 300 employees have extensive knowledge in the areas of first aid and fire protection and receive regular training. In 2021, sdm Sicherheitsdienste München GmbH & Co. KG achieved sales of 12.99 million euros and an operating result (EBIT) of 1.38 million euros. Further information: sdm-se.de, iwsm.de, rsd-sicherheitsdienst.de
