EQS-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG with a restrained start to the financial year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

secunet Security Networks AG with a restrained start to the financial year 2023



13-Apr-2023 / 17:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

secunet Security Networks AG with a restrained start to the financial year 2023

[Essen / Germany, 13 April 2023] Based on preliminary calculations, secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650; secunet) generated consolidated revenue of 55.2 million euros (Q1/2022: 65.4 million euros) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of -6.2 million euros (Q1/2022: 8.5 million euros) in the first quarter of 2023. The reason for the lower business results compared to the same quarter of the previous year was a restrained product business, mainly due to lower product deliveries to customers at the beginning of the year. At the same time, the investments already initiated in the product portfolio will be continued. After an increasing business momentum was already recorded in March, the existing sales opportunities as well as the record high order backlog of 228.6 million euros as of 31 March 2023 (previous years reporting date: 184.3 million euros) point to an above-average strong product business in the coming quarters. Therefore, a catch-up effect is expected in the further course of the year.

Against this background, the Management Board confirms its forecast for the 2023 financial year. Revenues of around 375 million euros and EBIT of around 50 million euros are expected. Traditionally, the focus of secunets business is in the second half of the year. This is related to the procurement processes of public sector clients, who make up the majority of secunets customer base. There are already indications of such a trend for the current financial year 2023.

The final business figures for the first quarter of 2023 will be published as planned on 11 May 2023.

End of inside information



secunet protection for digital infrastructures

secunet is Germanys leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly connected world, the Companys combination of products and consulting assures resilient digital infrastructures and the utmost protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specialises in fields with particular requirements on security such as cloud computing, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With security solutions from secunet, companies can maintain the highest security standards in digitalisation projects and thus expedite their digital transformation.

Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, businesses and society. secunets customers include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed corporations as well as other national and international organisations. The Company was founded in 1997. It is listed on the SDAX and achieved revenues of around 347 million euros in 2022.

secunet is an IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the German Alliance for Cyber Security.

Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.



