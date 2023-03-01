|
01.03.2023 17:31:04
EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Executive Board proposes basic dividend of EUR 1.50 per share plus a conditional additional dividend of EUR 2.00 to EUR 3.50 per share for 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Dividend
Ad-hoc information
Semperit Executive Board proposes basic dividend of EUR 1.50 per share plus a conditional additional dividend of EUR 2.00 to EUR 3.50 per share for 2022
Vienna, Austria, 1 March 2023 The Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting a basic dividend of EUR 1.50 per share as well as a conditional additional dividend of EUR 2.00 to EUR 3.50 per share for the 2022 financial year. This results in a total dividend proposal of a maximum of EUR 5.00 per share for the 2022 financial year (previous year: EUR 1.50 per share). The basic dividend will be paid out on 3 May 2023.
The entitlement to the additional dividend depends on the sale of the medical business (Sempermed; production of examination gloves including sales organisation first) by 30 September 2023. The closing of the sale of the medical business is, in particular, still subject to the approval of the foreign direct investment control and competition authorities.
The exact amount of the additional dividend proposal depends on the economic outlook and on organic and inorganic growth projects becoming more substantiated. The Executive Board will announce a more concrete additional dividend proposal in due time before the Annual General Meeting of Semperit AG Holding on 25 April 2023.
This one-time deviation from the dividend policy of Semperit AG Holding should be seen in light of the successful separation from the medical business.
For questions, please contact:
www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag
01-March-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Semperit AG Holding
|Am Belvedere 10
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 79 777-310
|Fax:
|+43 1 79 777-602
|E-mail:
|judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.semperitgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785555
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1572419
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1572419 01-March-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Semperit AG Holdingmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Semperit AG Holdingmehr Analysen
|09.11.22
|Semperit kaufen
|Baader Bank
|16.09.22
|Semperit buy
|Erste Group Bank
|14.04.22
|Semperit buy
|Baader Bank
|23.03.22
|Semperit buy
|Baader Bank
|08.03.22
|Semperit kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|09.11.22
|Semperit kaufen
|Baader Bank
|16.09.22
|Semperit buy
|Erste Group Bank
|14.04.22
|Semperit buy
|Baader Bank
|23.03.22
|Semperit buy
|Baader Bank
|08.03.22
|Semperit kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|09.11.22
|Semperit kaufen
|Baader Bank
|14.04.22
|Semperit buy
|Baader Bank
|23.03.22
|Semperit buy
|Baader Bank
|08.03.22
|Semperit kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|30.09.21
|Semperit kaufen
|Baader Bank
|08.10.18
|Semperit verkaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|14.02.18
|Semperit verkaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|14.09.17
|Semperit verkaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|18.05.17
|Semperit Kauf
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|24.04.17
|Semperit Halten
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|16.09.22
|Semperit buy
|Erste Group Bank
|21.08.20
|Semperit neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|20.04.20
|Semperit Hold
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|20.02.20
|Semperit neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|04.09.19
|Semperit neutral
|Erste Group Bank
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Semperit AG Holding
|24,85
|7,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsangst geht erneut um: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende mehrheitlich stabil - Hang Seng tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag zu. Die US-Börsen entwickeln sich im Donnerstagshandel uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am Donnerstag nur wenig Bewegung, lediglich in Hongkong ging es deutlicher abwärts.