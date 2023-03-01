EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Executive Board proposes basic dividend of EUR 1.50 per share plus a conditional additional dividend of EUR 2.00 to EUR 3.50 per share for 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Dividend

Semperit AG Holding: Executive Board proposes basic dividend of EUR 1.50 per share plus a conditional additional dividend of EUR 2.00 to EUR 3.50 per share for 2022



Semperit Executive Board proposes basic dividend of EUR 1.50 per share plus a conditional additional dividend of EUR 2.00 to EUR 3.50 per share for 2022

Vienna, Austria, 1 March 2023 The Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting a basic dividend of EUR 1.50 per share as well as a conditional additional dividend of EUR 2.00 to EUR 3.50 per share for the 2022 financial year. This results in a total dividend proposal of a maximum of EUR 5.00 per share for the 2022 financial year (previous year: EUR 1.50 per share). The basic dividend will be paid out on 3 May 2023.

The entitlement to the additional dividend depends on the sale of the medical business (Sempermed; production of examination gloves including sales organisation first) by 30 September 2023. The closing of the sale of the medical business is, in particular, still subject to the approval of the foreign direct investment control and competition authorities.

The exact amount of the additional dividend proposal depends on the economic outlook and on organic and inorganic growth projects becoming more substantiated. The Executive Board will announce a more concrete additional dividend proposal in due time before the Annual General Meeting of Semperit AG Holding on 25 April 2023.

This one-time deviation from the dividend policy of Semperit AG Holding should be seen in light of the successful separation from the medical business.





