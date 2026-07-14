EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Operating earnings in Q2 2026 significantly above the prior-year figure; full-year earnings forecast raised

EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Semperit AG Holding: Operating earnings in Q2 2026 significantly above the prior-year figure; full-year earnings forecast raised



14-Jul-2026 / 10:58 CET/CEST

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Semperit AG Holding: Operating earnings in Q2 2026 significantly above the prior-year figure; full-year earnings forecast raised

Vienna, 14 July 2026 – In the process of preparing Semperit AG Holding’s half-year financial report, it has become apparent that EBITDA for Q2 2026 will be significantly higher than in the same quarter of the previous year and in the first quarter 2026.

EBITDA (reported) for Q2 2026 is currently expected to be around EUR 40 million (Q2 2025: EUR 19.6 million, Q1 2026: EUR 26.8 million), while EBITDA for the first half of 2026 is expected to be around EUR 67 million (first half of 2025: EUR 30.7 million).

In view of business performance to date, the earnings forecast for the full year has been raised. Operating EBITDA (excluding project costs of approximately EUR 5 million) is now expected to be approximately EUR 100 million (previous guidance: approximately EUR 95 million). However, significant uncertainties remain in connection with the war in the Middle East, particularly with regard to potential negative impacts on the costs of raw materials, global economic trends and demand in the relevant sales markets.

The results for the first half of 2026 will be released on August 13, 2026.

Got any questions?

Bettina Schragl

Director Communications and Capital Markets

+43 676 8715 8257

bettina.schragl@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com

www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag

About Semperit

The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group (liquid silicone and mold making), and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,000 people worldwide and has 16 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 662.4 million and EBITDA of EUR 79.5 million.