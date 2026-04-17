Semperit Aktie
WKN: 78555 / ISIN: AT0000785555
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17.04.2026 17:25:34
EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Operating result in Q1 expected to be higher than the previous year; full-year earnings forecast remains unchanged
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Semperit AG Holding: Operating result in Q1 expected to be higher than the previous year; full-year earnings forecast remains unchanged
Vienna, April 17, 2026 – As part of the preparation of Semperit AG Holding’s interim report for the first quarter of 2026, it is becoming apparent that EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 will be higher than in the same quarter of the previous year. The prior-year quarter was extraordinarily impacted by effects due to a challenging market environment and project delays.
EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 is currently expected to be around EUR 26 million (Q1 2025: EUR 11.1 million), which is roughly the same level as in the final quarter of 2025 (Q4 2025: EUR 27.4 million).
The guidance for the full year 2026, according to which operating EBITDA (excluding project costs of around EUR 5 million) is expected to rise to approximately EUR 95 million, remains intact. Current developments and increased uncertainties related to geopolitical events could lead to suppress demand, particularly in the second half of the year. Potential shortages in the availability of raw materials are not reflected in the current guidance.
The results for the first quarter of 2026 will be published on May 13, 2026.
Got any questions?
Bettina Schragl
www.semperitgroup.com
About Semperit
The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group (liquid silicone and tooling) and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,000 people worldwide and has 16 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 662.4 million and EBITDA of EUR 79.5 million.
End of Inside Information
17-Apr-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Semperit AG Holding
|Am Belvedere 10
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 676 8715 8257
|E-mail:
|investor@semperitgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.semperitgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785555
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2310662
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2310662 17-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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