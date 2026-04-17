Semperit Aktie

Semperit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 78555 / ISIN: AT0000785555

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.04.2026 17:25:34

EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Operating result in Q1 expected to be higher than the previous year; full-year earnings forecast remains unchanged

EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Semperit AG Holding: Operating result in Q1 expected to be higher than the previous year; full-year earnings forecast remains unchanged

17-Apr-2026 / 17:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Semperit AG Holding: Operating result in Q1 expected to be higher than the previous year; full-year earnings forecast remains unchanged

 

Vienna, April 17, 2026 – As part of the preparation of Semperit AG Holding’s interim report for the first quarter of 2026, it is becoming apparent that EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 will be higher than in the same quarter of the previous year. The prior-year quarter was extraordinarily impacted by effects due to a challenging market environment and project delays.

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 is currently expected to be around EUR 26 million (Q1 2025: EUR 11.1 million), which is roughly the same level as in the final quarter of 2025 (Q4 2025: EUR 27.4 million).

The guidance for the full year 2026, according to which operating EBITDA (excluding project costs of around EUR 5 million) is expected to rise to approximately EUR 95 million, remains intact. Current developments and increased uncertainties related to geopolitical events could lead to suppress demand, particularly in the second half of the year. Potential shortages in the availability of raw materials are not reflected in the current guidance.

The results for the first quarter of 2026 will be published on May 13, 2026.

 

 

 

Got any questions?

 

Bettina Schragl
Director Communications and Capital Markets
+43 676 8715 8257
bettina.schragl@semperitgroup.com

 

www.semperitgroup.com
www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag

 

 

About Semperit

The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group (liquid silicone and tooling) and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,000 people worldwide and has 16 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 662.4 million and EBITDA of EUR 79.5 million.

 



End of Inside Information

17-Apr-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Semperit AG Holding
Am Belvedere 10
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 676 8715 8257
E-mail: investor@semperitgroup.com
Internet: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2310662

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2310662  17-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Semperit AG Holding

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Semperit AG Holding

mehr Analysen
19.03.26 Semperit kaufen Warburg Research
19.02.26 Semperit neutral Erste Group Bank
13.02.26 Semperit buy Baader Bank
12.11.25 Semperit Kauf Warburg Research
01.07.25 Semperit kaufen Baader Bank
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Semperit AG Holding 14,95 0,67% Semperit AG Holding

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:22 KW 16: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10:42 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.04.26 KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: US-Börsen letztich mit starken Gewinnen - teils neue Rekorde -- ATX und DAX gehen klar fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex stiegen zum Wochenende klar an. Die Wall Street gewann am Freitag an Fahrt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen