05.03.2024 15:13:56
EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Semperit Executive Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.5 per share for 2023
EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Dividend
Semperit Executive Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.5 per share for 2023
Vienna, 5 March 2024 – The Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding has decided today to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 0.5 per share for the financial year 2023.
The Annual General Meeting of Semperit AG Holding will take place on 23 April 2024.
