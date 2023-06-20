EQS-Adhoc: Separation from the Chairman of the Executive Board by mutual consent

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate

Separation from the Chairman of the Executive Board by mutual consent



20-Jun-2023 / 21:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Separation from the Chairman of the Executive Board by mutual consent Berlin, 20 June 2023 - In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Accentro Real Estate AG reached a mutual agreement with the CEO of the company, Mr Lars Schriewer, on an immediate termination of the contractual relationship. Mr Schriewer has resigned from his position with immediate effect for personal reasons. With immediate effect, the current General Counsel of the company, Mr Jörg Neuss, will be appointed as a member of the Executive Board and will become Chairman of the Executive Board. Mr Jörg Neuss will take over Mr Schriewer's area of responsibility. Communicating person: Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)30 887181272

eisenlohr@accentro.de Berlin, 20 June 2023 The Management Board

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstrasse 44/45

D-10625 Berlin ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5 Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange



End of Inside Information

20-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

