EQS-Adhoc: Separation from the Chairman of the Executive Board by mutual consent

20.06.2023 21:35:41

Separation from the Chairman of the Executive Board by mutual consent

20-Jun-2023 / 21:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 20 June 2023 - In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Accentro Real Estate AG reached a mutual agreement with the CEO of the company, Mr Lars Schriewer, on an immediate termination of the contractual relationship. Mr Schriewer has resigned from his position with immediate effect for personal reasons. With immediate effect, the current General Counsel of the company, Mr Jörg Neuss, will be appointed as a member of the Executive Board and will become Chairman of the Executive Board. Mr Jörg Neuss will take over Mr Schriewer's area of responsibility.

 

Communicating person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)30 887181272
eisenlohr@accentro.de

 

Berlin, 20 June 2023

The Management Board
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstrasse 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange



End of Inside Information

Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Accentro Real Estate AG 1,73 3,59% Accentro Real Estate AG

