EQS-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG receives largest order in company history for the supply of fuel cell systems to Ukraine with an order volume of approximately EUR 42.7 million and raises guidance for 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Significant contracts

SFC Energy AG receives largest order in company history for the supply of fuel cell systems to Ukraine with an order volume of approximately EUR 42.7 million and raises guidance for 2026



12-May-2026 / 17:28 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SFC Energy AG – Disclosure of Inside Information Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

SFC Energy AG receives largest order in company history for the supply of fuel cell systems to Ukraine with an order volume of approximately EUR 42.7 million and raises guidance for 2026

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 12 May 2026 – SFC Energy AG today entered into a contract for the supply of advanced, highly mobile fuel cell systems together with associated peripherals, accessories and consumables for military and civilian deployment scenarios in Ukraine, with an order volume of approximately EUR 42.7 million. The funding is provided as part of the German Federal Government’s Enablement Initiative. Delivery is scheduled over the coming months and will be recognised in revenue and earnings in the 2026 financial year.

In light of the major order, the management board is adjusting its guidance for the 2026 financial year. The Management Board now expects Group sales of EUR 163 million to EUR 175 million (previously: EUR 150 million to EUR 160 million), adjusted EBITDA of EUR 29 million to EUR 34 million (previously: EUR 20 million to EUR 24 million), and adjusted EBIT of EUR 20.5 million to EUR 25.5 million (previously: EUR 11 million to EUR 15 million).



SFC Energy AG Investor Relations and Press contact:

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Web: sfc.com