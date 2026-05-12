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WKN DE: 756857 / ISIN: DE0007568578

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12.05.2026 17:28:33

EQS-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG receives largest order in company history for the supply of fuel cell systems to Ukraine with an order volume of approximately EUR 42.7 million and raises guidance for 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Significant contracts
SFC Energy AG receives largest order in company history for the supply of fuel cell systems to Ukraine with an order volume of approximately EUR 42.7 million and raises guidance for 2026

12-May-2026 / 17:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG – Disclosure of Inside Information Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

SFC Energy AG receives largest order in company history for the supply of fuel cell systems to Ukraine with an order volume of approximately EUR 42.7 million and raises guidance for 2026

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 12 May 2026 – SFC Energy AG today entered into a contract for the supply of advanced, highly mobile fuel cell systems together with associated peripherals, accessories and consumables for military and civilian deployment scenarios in Ukraine, with an order volume of approximately EUR 42.7 million. The funding is provided as part of the German Federal Government’s Enablement Initiative. Delivery is scheduled over the coming months and will be recognised in revenue and earnings in the 2026 financial year.

In light of the major order, the management board is adjusting its guidance for the 2026 financial year. The Management Board now expects Group sales of EUR 163 million to EUR 175 million (previously: EUR 150 million to EUR 160 million), adjusted EBITDA of EUR 29 million to EUR 34 million (previously: EUR 20 million to EUR 24 million), and adjusted EBIT of EUR 20.5 million to EUR 25.5 million (previously: EUR 11 million to EUR 15 million).

SFC Energy AG Investor Relations and Press contact:
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com
Web: sfc.com



End of Inside Information

12-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal-Nord
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100
Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169
E-mail: ir@sfc.com
Internet: www.sfc.com
ISIN: DE0007568578
WKN: 756857
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2326096

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2326096  12-May-2026 CET/CEST

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