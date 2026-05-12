SFC Energy Aktie
WKN DE: 756857 / ISIN: DE0007568578
|
12.05.2026 17:28:33
EQS-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG receives largest order in company history for the supply of fuel cell systems to Ukraine with an order volume of approximately EUR 42.7 million and raises guidance for 2026
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Significant contracts
SFC Energy AG – Disclosure of Inside Information Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
SFC Energy AG receives largest order in company history for the supply of fuel cell systems to Ukraine with an order volume of approximately EUR 42.7 million and raises guidance for 2026
Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 12 May 2026 – SFC Energy AG today entered into a contract for the supply of advanced, highly mobile fuel cell systems together with associated peripherals, accessories and consumables for military and civilian deployment scenarios in Ukraine, with an order volume of approximately EUR 42.7 million. The funding is provided as part of the German Federal Government’s Enablement Initiative. Delivery is scheduled over the coming months and will be recognised in revenue and earnings in the 2026 financial year.
In light of the major order, the management board is adjusting its guidance for the 2026 financial year. The Management Board now expects Group sales of EUR 163 million to EUR 175 million (previously: EUR 150 million to EUR 160 million), adjusted EBITDA of EUR 29 million to EUR 34 million (previously: EUR 20 million to EUR 24 million), and adjusted EBIT of EUR 20.5 million to EUR 25.5 million (previously: EUR 11 million to EUR 15 million).
End of Inside Information
12-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFC Energy AG
|Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
|85649 Brunnthal-Nord
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (89) 673 592 - 100
|Fax:
|+49 (89) 673 592 - 169
|E-mail:
|ir@sfc.com
|Internet:
|www.sfc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007568578
|WKN:
|756857
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2326096
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2326096 12-May-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!