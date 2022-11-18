18.11.2022 12:40:19

EQS-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG receives major order for EFOY fuel cells in the U.S. with a volume of about USD 15 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
SFC Energy AG receives major order for EFOY fuel cells in the U.S. with a volume of about USD 15 million

18-Nov-2022 / 12:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG receives major order for EFOY fuel cells in the U.S. with a volume of about USD 15 million

Brunnthal/Munich, 18 November 2022 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578) has received a major order for about 2,300 EFOY fuel cells from a US customer. The contract concluded today has a volume of approximately USD 15 million, half of which will be recognized in sales and earnings in fiscal years 2023 and 2024, respectively. The deliveries will take place between the end of March 2023 and the end of November 2024. The major order will result in significant growth for SFC Energy AG's important US business. 
The fuel cells will be used in the field of mobile surveillance technology.

 

SFC Energy IR Contact:
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com
Web: sfc.com

 

 

 

 

18-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal-Nord
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100
Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169
E-mail: ir@sfc.com
Internet: www.sfc.com
ISIN: DE0007568578
WKN: 756857
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1491625

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1491625  18-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1491625&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SFC Energy AGmehr Nachrichten