EQS-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG receives major order for EFOY fuel cells in the U.S. with a volume of about USD 15 million

SFC Energy AG receives major order for EFOY fuel cells in the U.S. with a volume of about USD 15 million Brunnthal/Munich, 18 November 2022 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578) has received a major order for about 2,300 EFOY fuel cells from a US customer. The contract concluded today has a volume of approximately USD 15 million, half of which will be recognized in sales and earnings in fiscal years 2023 and 2024, respectively. The deliveries will take place between the end of March 2023 and the end of November 2024. The major order will result in significant growth for SFC Energy AG's important US business.

The fuel cells will be used in the field of mobile surveillance technology. SFC Energy IR Contact:

