EQS-Adhoc: SGL CARBON SE: Dr. h.c. Susanne Klatten resigns as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of SGL Carbon SE for personal reasons at the end of the next Annual General Meeting

Wiesbaden, February 13, 2023. Today, Dr. h.c. Susanne Klatten informed the Board of Management of SGL Carbon SE that she will resign from her position as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of SGL Carbon SE at the end of the next Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2023 for personal reasons and will thus leave the Supervisory Board of the Company before the end of her term of office. Her commitment as the main shareholder of SGL Carbon remains unaffected by her personal decision to resign from the Supervisory Board.



Dr. h.c. Susanne Klatten will continue her duties as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board until the end of the next Annual General Meeting of SGL Carbon on May 9, 2023. A succession process will be initiated in a timely manner. The Company expects that a new member will be appointed to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2023. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



