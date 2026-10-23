SGL Carbon Aktie
WKN: 723530 / ISIN: DE0007235301
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23.10.2026 16:10:04
EQS-Adhoc: SGL Carbon sells its former Carbon Fiber facility in Moses Lake (USA)
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EQS-Ad-hoc: SGL Carbon SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units/Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units
SGL Carbon sells its former Carbon Fiber facility in Moses Lake (USA)
Wiesbaden, October 23, 2026: As part of the restructuring of the former Carbon Fibers business unit and the associated discontinuation of unprofitable business activities, carbon fiber production at the Moses Lake site was discontinued in August 2025.
In this context, SGL Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of SGL Carbon SE, today signed an agreement to sell and to transfer SGL Carbon Fibers America LLC to Refactor Moses Lake LLC, a U.S. investment firm. The purchase price is USD 70 million and will be paid by the buyer in several installment payments, of which USD 45 million will be paid in 2026 and USD 25 million in 2027.
In addition to the land and buildings, the sale also includes all equipment and machinery at the Moses Lake site, which are valued based on its market value at approximately USD 24 million in the preliminary quarterly financial statements as of September 30, 2026. The sale will result in a disposal gain before transaction costs of approximately USD 46 million for SGL Carbon in the current fiscal year.
As a one-time effect, the transaction has no impact on the sales and earnings forecast of SGL Carbon Group for fiscal year 2026. The free cash flow forecast for 2026 (previous forecast: at prior-year level), will increase by the purchase price payment of USD 45 million received in 2026.
The key figures used in this press release are defined in the same way as in the 2025 Annual Report. There have been no changes to the scope of consolidation or accounting methods compared to the original forecast.
SGL Carbon SE
Claudia Kellert – Head of Investor Relations,
Communications and Corporate Sustainability
Soehnleinstrasse 8
65201 Wiesbaden/Germany
Telephone +49 611 6029-100
Fax +49 611 6029-101
investor-relations@sglcarbon.com
www.sglcarbon.com
End of Inside Information
23-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SGL Carbon SE
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 6029 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 6029 - 101
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@sglcarbon.com
|Internet:
|www.sglcarbon.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007235301, DE000A30VKB5, DE000A351SD3
|WKN:
|723530
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|52990038IB31TYK07X63
|EQS News ID:
|2421408
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2421408 23-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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