|
16.11.2021 20:08:30
EQS-Adhoc: Share buyback for the purpose of capital reduction
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Share Buyback
PRESS RELEASE
Rotkreuz, 16 November 2021
Ad-hoc notification pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules
The Board of Directors of mobilezone holding ag decided to implement a share buyback programme of up to 781,213 own registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each for the purpose of capital reduction, expected to be starting on Thursday, 18 November 2021.
The buyback volume amounts to a maximum of 781,213 registered shares or 1.74 % of the share capital and voting rights of mobilezone holding ag currently entered in the commercial register. Based on the closing price of the registered shares of mobilezone holding ag on the SIX Swiss Exchange of November 15, 2021 of CHF 12.92, this corresponds to a volume of around CHF 10.1 million.
Markus Bernhard, CEO: «The positive outlook for the current fiscal year with strong free cash flow generation allows us to execute the share buyback program and thus achieve a compression of future earnings per share.»
The Board of Directors intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 6 April 2022 the cancellation of the registered shares repurchased until that time under the buyback programme for the purpose of capital reduction.
Trading on a separate line on the SIX Swiss Exchange
Dividend policy
Detailed information
Media contact
About mobilezone
The mobilezone group employs around 1,000 employees at the locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zweidlen, Berlin, Bochum, Cologne and Münster. Its product range includes a complete assortment of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and Internet from all providers. Providing independent consulting and services for private and business customers, providing repair services and supplying specialist retailers round out its product range. The services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 shops of its own in Switzerland.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mobilezone holding ag
|Suurstoffi 22
|6343 Rotkreuz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|041 400 24 24
|E-mail:
|mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
|Internet:
|mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0276837694
|Valor:
|A14R33
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1249592
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
1249592 16-Nov-2021 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu mobilezone agmehr Nachrichten
|
20:08
|EQS-Adhoc: Share buyback for the purpose of capital reduction (EQS Group)
|
20:08
|EQS-Adhoc: mobilezone holding ag startet Aktienrückkauf zum Zweck der Kapitalherabsetzung (EQS Group)
|
16.10.13
|K-Bro Declares October Dividend (PR Newswire)
|
20.08.10
|HUGIN NEWS/Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr 2010 für mobilezone (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu mobilezone agmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|mobilezone ag
|8,89
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinne an der Wall Street -- ATX geht weit im Plus in den Feierabend -- DAX hält sich zum Handelsschluss über 16.200-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Märkte schließen ohne gemeinsame Tendenz
Die Wall Street legt im Verlauf zu. Der heimische Markt bewegte sich am Dienstag deutlich höher. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte sich auf ein neues Allzeithoch hieven. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.