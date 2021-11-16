EQS-Adhoc: Share buyback for the purpose of capital reduction

The Board of Directors of mobilezone holding ag decided to implement a share buyback programme of up to 781,213 own registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each for the purpose of capital reduction, expected to be starting on Thursday, 18 November 2021.

The buyback volume amounts to a maximum of 781,213 registered shares or 1.74 % of the share capital and voting rights of mobilezone holding ag currently entered in the commercial register. Based on the closing price of the registered shares of mobilezone holding ag on the SIX Swiss Exchange of November 15, 2021 of CHF 12.92, this corresponds to a volume of around CHF 10.1 million.

Markus Bernhard, CEO: «The positive outlook for the current fiscal year with strong free cash flow generation allows us to execute the share buyback program and thus achieve a compression of future earnings per share.»

The Board of Directors intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 6 April 2022 the cancellation of the registered shares repurchased until that time under the buyback programme for the purpose of capital reduction.

Trading on a separate line on the SIX Swiss Exchange

In accordance with the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange, a separate trading line (security number 114373951; ISIN: CH1143739519; security symbol MOZN1) has been set up. On this separate trading line, only mobilezone holding ag, via Zürcher Kantonalbank mandated to conduct the share buyback, may act as a buyer and acquire its own registered shares for the purpose of the subsequent capital reduction. The buyback programme will start on 18 November 2021 and is expected to end on 17 November 2022 at the latest.

Dividend policy

mobilezone intends to distribute 60 to 75% of the net profit as dividends to the shareholders. In addition, mobilezone intends to return excess capital below a net debt/EBITDA of 1 to shareholders via special dividends or share buybacks. This applies as long as there are no more efficient uses for the surplus capital.