16.11.2021 20:08:30

EQS-Adhoc: Share buyback for the purpose of capital reduction

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Share buyback for the purpose of capital reduction

16-Nov-2021 / 20:08 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

 

Rotkreuz, 16 November 2021

Ad-hoc notification pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules

The Board of Directors of mobilezone holding ag decided to implement a share buyback programme of up to 781,213 own registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each for the purpose of capital reduction, expected to be starting on Thursday, 18 November 2021.

The buyback volume amounts to a maximum of 781,213 registered shares or 1.74 % of the share capital and voting rights of mobilezone holding ag currently entered in the commercial register. Based on the closing price of the registered shares of mobilezone holding ag on the SIX Swiss Exchange of November 15, 2021 of CHF 12.92, this corresponds to a volume of around CHF 10.1 million.

Markus Bernhard, CEO: «The positive outlook for the current fiscal year with strong free cash flow generation allows us to execute the share buyback program and thus achieve a compression of future earnings per share.»

The Board of Directors intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 6 April 2022 the cancellation of the registered shares repurchased until that time under the buyback programme for the purpose of capital reduction.

Trading on a separate line on the SIX Swiss Exchange
In accordance with the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange, a separate trading line (security number 114373951; ISIN: CH1143739519; security symbol MOZN1) has been set up. On this separate trading line, only mobilezone holding ag, via Zürcher Kantonalbank mandated to conduct the share buyback, may act as a buyer and acquire its own registered shares for the purpose of the subsequent capital reduction. The buyback programme will start on 18 November 2021 and is expected to end on 17 November 2022 at the latest.

Dividend policy
mobilezone intends to distribute 60 to 75% of the net profit as dividends to the shareholders. In addition, mobilezone intends to return excess capital below a net debt/EBITDA of 1 to shareholders via special dividends or share buybacks. This applies as long as there are no more efficient uses for the surplus capital.

Detailed information
Detailed information can be found in the official advertisement and at https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/investors-1/sharebuybackprogram.html

Media contact
Markus Bernhard
Chief Executive Officer
mobilezone holding ag
mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch

About mobilezone
Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ag (ticker symbol SIX: MOZN) had sales of CHF 1,237 million and a net profit of CHF 34.5 million in the reporting year 2020, making it the leading independent Swiss and German telecommunications specialist.

The mobilezone group employs around 1,000 employees at the locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zweidlen, Berlin, Bochum, Cologne and Münster. Its product range includes a complete assortment of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and Internet from all providers. Providing independent consulting and services for private and business customers, providing repair services and supplying specialist retailers round out its product range. The services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 shops of its own in Switzerland.
www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: mobilezone holding ag
Suurstoffi 22
6343 Rotkreuz
Switzerland
Phone: 041 400 24 24
E-mail: mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
Internet: mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
ISIN: CH0276837694
Valor: A14R33
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1249592

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1249592  16-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249592&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

