EQS-Adhoc: Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG: Signing of a binding agreement for the sale of a block of shares in SMT Scharf AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG / Key word(s): Contract

Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG: Signing of a binding agreement for the sale of a block of shares in SMT Scharf AG



01-March-2024 / 10:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG (ISIN: DE000A168205) announces that, together with other shareholders, it has entered into a binding agreement to sell a stake approximately 52.66% in total of the share capital of SMT Scharf AG to Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited, based in Shandong Province, China, at a price of EUR 11.10 per share. This price per share is still subject to a fixed adjustment mechanism depending on certain variables until the closing of the transaction, which may lead to a deduction of the price per share.

Upon conclusion of the agreement, SMT Scharf AG's position represents a significant component of Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG's portfolio. According to the Management Board's current assessment, once the transaction has been completed and assuming normal business performance up to that point, this is expected to make a positive contribution to increasing the intrinsic value of the company compared to the last reporting date.

In particular, the closing of the agreement is still subject to the occurrence of customary closing conditions, in particular the conclusion of investment control proceedings in Germany and government regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions of subsidiaries of SMT Scharf AG as well as the approval by the competent Chinese authorities.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited takes mining, high-end chemicals and new materials, new energy, high-end equipment manufacturing, and intelligent logistics as pillar industries. It is a mega-sized energy enterprise in China that enjoys four major listing platforms in China and beyond (Shanghai, Hong Kong, New York, Australia).

Frank Fischer

Managing Director

Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG

Neue Mainzer Str. 1

60311 Frankfurt

Tel: 069 6698300

Email: ir@shareholdervalue.de



End of Inside Information

01-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

