|
10.11.2023 18:55:16
EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group AD: Initiation of transformation into a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE) and change in Board of Directors
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Sofia / Munich, 10 November 2023 – The Board of Directors of Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”), has decided today to propose to the shareholders of the Company at an Extraordinary General Meeting the resolution to initiate a procedure for the transformation of the Company by changing its legal-organizational form from a joint stock company with its registered office in the Republic of Bulgaria to a European Company with its registered office in the Republic of Bulgaria in accordance with Article 281 et seq. of the Bulgarian Commercial Code and Article 2 (4) of Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European Company (SE) (the “Transformation”). It is also proposed that the General Meeting of Shareholders instructs the Board of Directors to carry out any and all legal and factual actions with a view to preparing the Transformation.
In addition, the Extraordinary General Meeting is to resolve on a change in the Board of Directors. In relation to the resignation request of the current Chairman of the Board of Director, Mr. Gregor Bieler, it is proposed that Mr. Christoph Vilanek be elected in his place, with a term of office that coincides with the term of office of the other current members of the Board of Directors, i.e., 5 January 2026. The change shall have effect as of 1 January 2024.
For further information, please visit allterco.com.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
End of Inside Information
10-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group AD
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1771019
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1771019 10-Nov-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Allterco AD Registered Shs
|41,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte vor dem Wochenende nur minimale Zuschläge. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es südwärts. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag bergauf. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.