10.11.2023 18:55:16

EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group AD: Initiation of transformation into a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE) and change in Board of Directors

EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Shelly Group AD: Initiation of transformation into a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE) and change in Board of Directors

10-Nov-2023 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Shelly Group AD: Initiation of transformation into a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE) and change in Board of Directors

Sofia / Munich, 10 November 2023 – The Board of Directors of Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”), has decided today to propose to the shareholders of the Company at an Extraordinary General Meeting the resolution to initiate a procedure for the transformation of the Company by changing its legal-organizational form from a joint stock company with its registered office in the Republic of Bulgaria to a European Company with its registered office in the Republic of Bulgaria in accordance with Article 281 et seq. of the Bulgarian Commercial Code and Article 2 (4) of Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European Company (SE) (the “Transformation”). It is also proposed that the General Meeting of Shareholders instructs the Board of Directors to carry out any and all legal and factual actions with a view to preparing the Transformation.

In addition, the Extraordinary General Meeting is to resolve on a change in the Board of Directors. In relation to the resignation request of the current Chairman of the Board of Director, Mr. Gregor Bieler, it is proposed that Mr. Christoph Vilanek be elected in his place, with a term of office that coincides with the term of office of the other current members of the Board of Directors, i.e., 5 January 2026. The change shall have effect as of 1 January 2024.

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

Investor Relations Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

10-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Shelly Group AD
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: investors@shelly.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1771019

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1771019  10-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1771019&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Allterco AD Registered Shs 41,00 0,00% Allterco AD Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte vor dem Wochenende nur minimale Zuschläge. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es südwärts. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag bergauf. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen