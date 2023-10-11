EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues 9M 2023

|
Sofia / Munich, 11 October 2023 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”), announces 49.4% year-on-year increase in revenue from sales of devices and related services to EUR 44.1 million (BGN 86.3 million) in 9M 2023, based on preliminary data. The revenue from sales of Shelly-branded IoT and smart home devices increased by 54.4%, amounting to EUR 43.0 million (BGN 84.0 million). The sales revenue of MyKi tracking devices decreased by 31.5% to EUR 1.1 million (BGN 2.2 million). With Shelly Group's focus on IoT and smart building solutions, MyKi no longer generates significant revenue and earnings contributions and will therefore no longer be included in the reporting of preliminary revenue figures in the future.
