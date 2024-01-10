EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues FY 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): Development of Sales

Shelly Group announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues FY 2023



10-Jan-2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR



Shelly Group announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues FY 2023

Sofia / Munich, 10 January 2024 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”), announces 57.2% year-on-year increase in revenue from sales of devices and related services to EUR 74.9 million (BGN 146.5 million) in FY 2023, based on preliminary data. The revenue from sales of Shelly IoT and smart home devices increased by 61.7%, amounting to EUR 73.2 million (BGN 143.2 million). Driven by strong Black Friday and Christmas sales, the consolidated revenue forecast of EUR 72.0 million (BGN 140.8 million) was strongly exceeded.

The Company will officially disclose unaudited consolidated financials for FY 2023 on 26 February 2024 after the close of trading.

Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate fixed at EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.

For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.



