|
10.01.2024 11:30:23
EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues FY 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Sofia / Munich, 10 January 2024 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”), announces 57.2% year-on-year increase in revenue from sales of devices and related services to EUR 74.9 million (BGN 146.5 million) in FY 2023, based on preliminary data. The revenue from sales of Shelly IoT and smart home devices increased by 61.7%, amounting to EUR 73.2 million (BGN 143.2 million). Driven by strong Black Friday and Christmas sales, the consolidated revenue forecast of EUR 72.0 million (BGN 140.8 million) was strongly exceeded.
The Company will officially disclose unaudited consolidated financials for FY 2023 on 26 February 2024 after the close of trading.
Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate fixed at EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.
For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
End of Inside Information
10-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group AD
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1812031
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1812031 10-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Allterco AD Registered Shs
|49,50
|2,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Blick: ATX etwas schwächer -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street startet etwas fester -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street startet etwas höher in die Sitzung. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen derweil an.