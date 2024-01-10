EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues FY 2023

10.01.2024 11:30:23

Sofia / Munich, 10 January 2024 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”), announces 57.2% year-on-year increase in revenue from sales of devices and related services to EUR 74.9 million (BGN 146.5 million) in FY 2023, based on preliminary data. The revenue from sales of Shelly IoT and smart home devices increased by 61.7%, amounting to EUR 73.2 million (BGN 143.2 million). Driven by strong Black Friday and Christmas sales, the consolidated revenue forecast of EUR 72.0 million (BGN 140.8 million) was strongly exceeded.

The Company will officially disclose unaudited consolidated financials for FY 2023 on 26 February 2024 after the close of trading.

Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate fixed at EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.

For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.

Investor Relations Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de



Language: English
Company: Shelly Group AD
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: investors@shelly.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
