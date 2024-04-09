|
09.04.2024 18:45:23
EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues Q1 2024 and guidance 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Forecast
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR
For the current financial year 2024, the Board of Directors expects revenue from sales of devices and related services of EUR 105.0 million (BGN 205.4 million) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) likely to be above EUR 26.0 million (BGN 50.9 million). In the past financial year 2023, preliminary figures put revenue at EUR 74.9 million (BGN 146.5 million) and EBIT at EUR 19.1 million (BGN 37.4 million).
The Company will officially disclose unaudited consolidated financials for Q1 2024 on 15 May 2024 after the close of trading.
Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate fixed at EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.
For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
End of Inside Information
09-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group AD
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1876749
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1876749 09-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Allterco AD Registered Shs
|66,00
|0,61%
