EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group reports preliminary group revenue for Q1 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Other

Shelly Group reports preliminary group revenue for Q1 2026



14-Apr-2026 / 19:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR



Shelly Group reports preliminary group revenue for Q1 2026



Sofia / Munich, 14 April 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”) reported a year-on-year increase in revenue from Shelly devices and related services of approximately 26% to around EUR 33.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 (preliminary figures). Revenue performance in the first quarter was above the Company’s internal expectations.

The Company’s liquidity position developed positively in the first quarter of 2026. Cash and cash equivalents increased by approximately 45% compared to year-end 2025 to EUR 19.9 million, reflecting changes in working capital that were primarily driven by developments in accounts payable. The structure and maturities of trade receivables improved. The volume of trade receivables is expected to normalize over the remainder of the year.

The Company will publish its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on 11 May 2026 after the close of trading.

For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.



Investor Relations Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

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Email: sp@crossalliance.de

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