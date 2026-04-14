Shelly Aktie

Shelly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166

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14.04.2026 19:50:24

EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group reports preliminary group revenue for Q1 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Other
Shelly Group reports preliminary group revenue for Q1 2026

14-Apr-2026 / 19:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Shelly Group reports preliminary group revenue for Q1 2026

Sofia / Munich, 14 April 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”) reported a year-on-year increase in revenue from Shelly devices and related services of approximately 26% to around EUR 33.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 (preliminary figures). Revenue performance in the first quarter was above the Company’s internal expectations.

The Company’s liquidity position developed positively in the first quarter of 2026. Cash and cash equivalents increased by approximately 45% compared to year-end 2025 to EUR 19.9 million, reflecting changes in working capital that were primarily driven by developments in accounts payable. The structure and maturities of trade receivables improved. The volume of trade receivables is expected to normalize over the remainder of the year.

The Company will publish its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on 11 May 2026 after the close of trading.

For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.

Investor Relations Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

14-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Shelly Group SE
51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: investors@shelly.com
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2308368

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2308368  14-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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