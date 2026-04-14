Shelly Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166
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14.04.2026 19:50:24
EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group reports preliminary group revenue for Q1 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Other
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR
The Company’s liquidity position developed positively in the first quarter of 2026. Cash and cash equivalents increased by approximately 45% compared to year-end 2025 to EUR 19.9 million, reflecting changes in working capital that were primarily driven by developments in accounts payable. The structure and maturities of trade receivables improved. The volume of trade receivables is expected to normalize over the remainder of the year.
The Company will publish its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on 11 May 2026 after the close of trading.
For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
End of Inside Information
14-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group SE
|51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2308368
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2308368 14-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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