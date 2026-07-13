EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group reports preliminary group revenue for the first half of 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

Shelly Group reports preliminary group revenue for the first half of 2026



13-Jul-2026 / 17:46 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR



Shelly Group reports preliminary group revenue for the first half of 2026



Sofia / Munich, 13 July 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”) reported a year-on-year increase in revenue from Shelly devices and related services of approx. 27% to around EUR 68.3 million in the first half of 2026 (preliminary figures). Revenue performance in the first half continued in line with the Company’s original internal expectations.

The Company’s liquidity position continued to develop positively in the second quarter of 2026. Cash and cash equivalents increased by approx. 62% compared to the end of the first quarter and by approx. 72% year-on-year, primarily reflecting continued positive developments in operating cash flow, supported by the continued normalization of trade receivables. As a result, the Company has already reached a cash position that is close to the lower end of its year-end guidance of EUR 35 million to EUR 45 million.

The Company will publish its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first half of 2026 on 12 August 2026 after the close of trading.

For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.



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