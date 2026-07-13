Shelly Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166
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13.07.2026 17:46:43
EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group reports preliminary group revenue for the first half of 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR
The Company’s liquidity position continued to develop positively in the second quarter of 2026. Cash and cash equivalents increased by approx. 62% compared to the end of the first quarter and by approx. 72% year-on-year, primarily reflecting continued positive developments in operating cash flow, supported by the continued normalization of trade receivables. As a result, the Company has already reached a cash position that is close to the lower end of its year-end guidance of EUR 35 million to EUR 45 million.
The Company will publish its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first half of 2026 on 12 August 2026 after the close of trading.
For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
End of Inside Information
13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group SE
|51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2365030
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2365030 13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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