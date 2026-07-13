Shelly Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166

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13.07.2026 17:46:43

EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group reports preliminary group revenue for the first half of 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Shelly Group reports preliminary group revenue for the first half of 2026

13-Jul-2026 / 17:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Shelly Group reports preliminary group revenue for the first half of 2026

Sofia / Munich, 13 July 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”) reported a year-on-year increase in revenue from Shelly devices and related services of approx. 27% to around EUR 68.3 million in the first half of 2026 (preliminary figures). Revenue performance in the first half continued in line with the Company’s original internal expectations.

The Company’s liquidity position continued to develop positively in the second quarter of 2026. Cash and cash equivalents increased by approx. 62% compared to the end of the first quarter and by approx. 72% year-on-year, primarily reflecting continued positive developments in operating cash flow, supported by the continued normalization of trade receivables. As a result, the Company has already reached a cash position that is close to the lower end of its year-end guidance of EUR 35 million to EUR 45 million.

The Company will publish its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first half of 2026 on 12 August 2026 after the close of trading.

For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.

Investor Relations Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Shelly Group SE
51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: investors@shelly.com
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2365030

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2365030  13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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