Shelly Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166

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05.10.2026 21:05:33

EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group SE: Board of Directors with positive opinion on the registered voluntary public tender offer by Schneider Electric SE

EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer
Shelly Group SE: Board of Directors with positive opinion on the registered voluntary public tender offer by Schneider Electric SE

05-Oct-2026 / 21:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Shelly Group SE: Board of Directors with positive opinion on the registered voluntary public tender offer by Schneider Electric SE

Sofia / Munich, October 5, 2026 – The Board of Directors of Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / the “Company”) has taken the opinion to support the voluntary public tender offer (the “Offer”) by SE 2026 A SAS (the “Bidder”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Schneider Electric SE, at the proposed offer price of EUR 70.00 per share.

The Offer has been registered with the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission (the “FSC”) on September 28, 2026, and will be published upon approval by FSC.

According to the Board of Directors, the Offer fully reflects the terms agreed under the Investment Agreement announced on September 24, 2026, on which the Company agreed to support a potential Offer. These include the offered price and the Bidder’s stated intentions in particular its strategic plan for the Company following a successful completion of the Offer, in respect of the management, geographical footprint, employment levels and the preservation of its core trademarks for a specific period of time as well as in respect of the delisting of the Company.

The Board of Directors’ opinion is supported by an independent fairness opinion on the offer price prepared by Freitag & Co. GmbH which confirms the fairness of the proposed price of EUR 70.00 per share from a financial point of view. A summary of the Fairness Opinion will be available at https://corporate.shelly.com/uploads/pages/Shelly_Opinion_Letter-efc356.pdf.

The Offer is currently still subject to approval by the Financial Supervision Commission (the “FSC”). Upon approval of the Offer by the FSC, the Company will publish the Board of Directors’ opinion together with the tender offer document as approved by the FSC. The acceptance period for the Offer will only commence upon publication of the Offer, as approved by the FSC.

Further information at corporate.shelly.com.

Investor Relations contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Important notice

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell securities of Shelly Group. The Offer will be made exclusively on the basis of the offer document after its clearance by the FSC. Shareholders are advised to read the offer document and the reasoned opinion of Shelly Group’s Board of Directors carefully once available.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors.



End of Inside Information

05-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Shelly Group SE
51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: investors@shelly.com
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95
EQS News ID: 2410688

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2410688  05-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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