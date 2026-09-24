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WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166

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24.09.2026 07:15:13

EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group SE enters into Investment Agreement with Schneider Electric SE

EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer
Shelly Group SE enters into Investment Agreement with Schneider Electric SE

24-Sep-2026 / 07:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Shelly Group SE enters into Investment Agreement with Schneider Electric SE

Sofia / Munich, 24 September 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”), announces that it has entered into an investment agreement with SE 2026 A SAS (“Bidder”), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Schneider Electric SE (“SE”), in connection with the Bidder’s intention to launch a voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares in the Company at an offer price of EUR 70.00 (in words: seventy euro) per share, subject to minimum acceptance threshold of the Bidder acquiring such number of shares as would result in the Bidder holding directly, through affiliates and indirectly at least 95% of the Company’s outstanding share capital following completion of the offer and receipt of all relevant regulatory clearances.

Based on the information available to date, the Board of Directors has taken the preliminary view that a voluntary public takeover offer by the SE group at the above price would be in the interests of the Company, its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. The Investment Agreement sets out the terms on which the Company would support the registration and conduct of the offer if made on those terms.

No offer has been registered with or published following review by the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission, and no offer to acquire shares in the Company is currently being made. The Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission may suspend or prohibit the publication of any offer, and completion of any offer, if launched, will be subject to the published offer document, including applicable regulatory clearances and the minimum acceptance threshold. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to acquire or sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to acquire or sell securities.

Further information will be disclosed in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com

Investor Relations Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

24-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Shelly Group SE
51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: investors@shelly.com
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95
EQS News ID: 2404212

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2404212  24-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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