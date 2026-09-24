EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group SE enters into Investment Agreement with Schneider Electric SE

EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer

Shelly Group SE enters into Investment Agreement with Schneider Electric SE



24-Sep-2026 / 07:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR



Shelly Group SE enters into Investment Agreement with Schneider Electric SE

Sofia / Munich, 24 September 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”), announces that it has entered into an investment agreement with SE 2026 A SAS (“Bidder”), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Schneider Electric SE (“SE”), in connection with the Bidder’s intention to launch a voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares in the Company at an offer price of EUR 70.00 (in words: seventy euro) per share, subject to minimum acceptance threshold of the Bidder acquiring such number of shares as would result in the Bidder holding directly, through affiliates and indirectly at least 95% of the Company’s outstanding share capital following completion of the offer and receipt of all relevant regulatory clearances.

Based on the information available to date, the Board of Directors has taken the preliminary view that a voluntary public takeover offer by the SE group at the above price would be in the interests of the Company, its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. The Investment Agreement sets out the terms on which the Company would support the registration and conduct of the offer if made on those terms.

No offer has been registered with or published following review by the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission, and no offer to acquire shares in the Company is currently being made. The Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission may suspend or prohibit the publication of any offer, and completion of any offer, if launched, will be subject to the published offer document, including applicable regulatory clearances and the minimum acceptance threshold. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to acquire or sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to acquire or sell securities.

Further information will be disclosed in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com



Investor Relations Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31

Email: sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de