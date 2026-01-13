Allterco AD Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166
|
13.01.2026 18:15:23
EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group SE: Shelly Group announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues FY 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
Shelly Group announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues FY 2025
Sofia / Munich, 13 January 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”), according to preliminary data has achieved an increase in consolidated sales revenues from the sale of devices and related services of around 40% to EUR 149.7 million (BGN 292.8 million) in the financial year 2025 compared to the previous year. Thus, the result lies well in the middle of the consolidated sales revenues forecast range of EUR 145 million to EUR 155 million (BGN 284 million to BGN 303 million).
The EBIT forecast for the financial year 2025 is confirmed. The revenue target of c. EUR 200 million for 2026 remains unchanged.
The Company will officially disclose unaudited consolidated financials for FY 2025 on 23 February 2026 after the close of trading.
Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate fixed at EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.
For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.
Investor Relations Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
End of Inside Information
13-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group SE
|51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2259478
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2259478 13-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
|Allterco AD Registered Shs
|61,00
|-0,33%
