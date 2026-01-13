Allterco AD Registered Shs Aktie

WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166

13.01.2026 18:15:23

EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group SE: Shelly Group announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues FY 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
Shelly Group SE: Shelly Group announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues FY 2025

13-Jan-2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Shelly Group announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues FY 2025

Sofia / Munich, 13 January 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”), according to preliminary data has achieved an increase in consolidated sales revenues from the sale of devices and related services of around 40% to EUR 149.7 million (BGN 292.8 million) in the financial year 2025 compared to the previous year. Thus, the result lies well in the middle of the consolidated sales revenues forecast range of EUR 145 million to EUR 155 million (BGN 284 million to BGN 303 million).

The EBIT forecast for the financial year 2025 is confirmed. The revenue target of c. EUR 200 million for 2026 remains unchanged.

The Company will officially disclose unaudited consolidated financials for FY 2025 on 23 February 2026 after the close of trading.

Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate fixed at EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.

For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.

 

Investor Relations Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

13-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Shelly Group SE
51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: investors@shelly.com
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2259478

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2259478  13-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Allterco AD Registered Shs 61,00 -0,33% Allterco AD Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Start der Berichtssaison: ATX nach neuen Allzeithochs letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt nach Rekord stabil -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Dienstagshandel in Rot, während der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. Die Wall Street zeigt sich schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Dienstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

