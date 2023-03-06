Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.03.2023 18:15:40

EQS-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: No prolongation of his term as CEO by Stefan Feltens

EQS-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Personnel
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: No prolongation of his term as CEO by Stefan Feltens

06-March-2023 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: No prolongation of his term as CEO by Stefan Feltens

Sevenum, 6 March 2023 SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. (SAE.DE) hereby announces that its CEO, Stefan Feltens, will for personal reasons, after his current term of office not be available for a further term and will therefore retire from the managing board of the company at the end of his current term of office, i.e. on the day after the next annual general meeting of the company, which is currently expected to take place on 26 April 2023. The supervisory board has already initiated the search for a suitable successor.

 

06-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-mail: Investor.Relations@shop-apotheke.com
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1575821

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1575821  06-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1575821&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Nachrichten