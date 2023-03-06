|
06.03.2023 18:15:40
EQS-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: No prolongation of his term as CEO by Stefan Feltens
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Personnel
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: No prolongation of his term as CEO by Stefan Feltens
Sevenum, 6 March 2023 SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. (SAE.DE) hereby announces that its CEO, Stefan Feltens, will for personal reasons, after his current term of office not be available for a further term and will therefore retire from the managing board of the company at the end of his current term of office, i.e. on the day after the next annual general meeting of the company, which is currently expected to take place on 26 April 2023. The supervisory board has already initiated the search for a suitable successor.
06-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|0800 - 200 800 300
|Fax:
|0800 - 90 70 90 20
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@shop-apotheke.com
|Internet:
|www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
|WKN:
|A2AR94, A19Y07
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1575821
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1575821 06-March-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!