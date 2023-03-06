EQS-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: No prolongation of his term as CEO by Stefan Feltens

EQS-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Personnel

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: No prolongation of his term as CEO by Stefan Feltens



06-March-2023 / 18:15 CET/CEST

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: No prolongation of his term as CEO by Stefan Feltens Sevenum, 6 March 2023 SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. (SAE.DE) hereby announces that its CEO, Stefan Feltens, will for personal reasons, after his current term of office not be available for a further term and will therefore retire from the managing board of the company at the end of his current term of office, i.e. on the day after the next annual general meeting of the company, which is currently expected to take place on 26 April 2023. The supervisory board has already initiated the search for a suitable successor. 06-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

