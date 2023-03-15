15.03.2023 18:30:33

EQS-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Olaf Heinrich shall become the new CEO

Sevenum, 15 March 2023. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. (SAE.DE), hereby announces that the supervisory board resolved today to propose Mr. Olaf Heinrich for election as member of the managing board and chairman of the managing board of the company at the next annual general meeting, which is expected to be held on 26 April 2023. It is intended that Mr. Olaf Heinrich will take office as a member of the managing board and chairman of the managing board on 1 August 2023 and will already be a consultant to the company in the period from 1 April 2023 to 31 July 2023.

Language: English
