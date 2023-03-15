EQS-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy determines the number of new shares to be issued and the placement price for the new shares

EQS-Ad-hoc: Siemens Energy AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy determines the number of new shares to be issued and the placement price for the new shares



15-March-2023 / 22:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich, 15 March 2023 - Today, Siemens Energy AG ("Siemens Energy") has decided to increase its share capital through partial utilization of its authorized capital under the exclusion of shareholders subscription rights from EUR 726,645,193.00 by EUR 72,664,519.00 to EUR 799,309,712.00. A total of 72,664,519 new nopar value registered shares (the "New Shares") were placed with institutional investors following an accelerated bookbuilding process. The New Shares carry full dividend rights for the current fiscal year as from 1 October 2022.

The New Shares were placed at a placement price of EUR 17.32 per share resulting in gross proceeds of ca. EUR 1.259 billion before deduction of commissions and expenses. The net proceeds from the capital increase shall be used to partially refinance the voluntary cash tender offer for all outstanding shares in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.

*******



Important notice

