EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG to acquire Scholle IPN to broaden leadership in sustain-able packaging systems and solutions
MEDIA RELEASE
1 February 2022
SIG to acquire Scholle IPN to broaden leadership in sustainable packaging systems and solutions
Acquisition of Scholle IPN
This acquisition diversifies SIG's exposure to growing and resilient end-markets. SIG's portfolio of market-leading sustainable food and beverage carton solutions will be expanded into bag-in-box and spouted pouches for retail, institutional and industrial customers. SIG and Scholle IPN have many similarities and are highly complementary businesses in terms of systems and product offering. The combination will unlock significant growth opportunities and value.
Founded in 1945, Scholle IPN is a leading innovator in sustainable packaging with a systems offering. It is the inventor of and global leader in bag-in-box (2l -1,500l capacity) and the number two in spouted pouches (50ml - 500ml capacity). The acquisition will therefore expand SIG's portfolio into both larger and smaller formats. Scholle IPN is headquartered in the USA and has approximately 2,100 employees globally. Revenue in the twelve months to 31 December 2021 was 474 million with adjusted EBITDA of 90 million (adjusted EBITDA margin c.19%)[3]. The USA accounts for around 55% of revenue and the acquisition will significantly increase SIG's presence in this large and attractive market. It will also enable the expansion of the Scholle IPN portfolio into the emerging markets of Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Africa, where SIG has a well-established presence.
With this acquisition, SIG will be able to offer the most sustainable packaging solutions across a wide range of categories and product sizes. Growth in bag-in-box is being driven by the shift from rigid to flexible packaging which significantly reduces the amount of material needed to package the product. Scholle IPN has a longstanding focus on sustainability and on the light-weighting of both packaging and fitments. It is a pioneer in the development of mono-materials which are designed for recycling. Joining together the R&D capabilities of the two companies will deliver more value to customers by advancing the development of material and aseptic technology to reduce carbon emissions and food waste.
Around 70% of Scholle IPN revenues are in food and beverages which will underpin the resilience already demonstrated by SIG's business. The acquisition will enable SIG to build on its core strength in aseptic technology and to expand its use in both pouches and bag-in-box. It will also drive SIG's expansion into new categories such as wine and water. Like SIG, Scholle IPN has developed long-standing customer relationships and the acquisition brings multiple cross-selling opportunities, as well as potential for an enhanced service offering for the combined customer base. In addition, run-rate cost synergies of 17 million will be generated in areas such as procurement and manufacturing efficiencies.
Samuel Sigrist, CEO of SIG, said: "The acquisition of Scholle IPN cements SIG's position as a global leader in innovative and sustainable packaging for food and beverages. It is consistent with our strategy of geographic and category expansion accompanied by share gains in key markets. By delivering clear benefits for customers, consumers, and the environment, we will drive value for shareholders."
Laurens Last, Chairman and owner of Scholle IPN, said: "This combination is compelling for our customers, who will benefit from our capabilities and expertise in the liquid packaging industry.
The consideration for the equity value of 1.05 billion comprises 33.75 million SIG shares from existing authorised capital and 370 million cash, subject to customary closing adjustments. The existing debt of Scholle IPN will be refinanced at closing. Any potential future earn-out payment would be payable in cash. As a result of the share consideration, the current owner of Scholle IPN Laurens Last will become the largest single shareholder in SIG, with a pro-forma shareholding of 9.1% subject to a lock-up period of 18 to 24 months[4]. Mr. Last will be nominated for election to the Board of Directors of SIG at the forthcoming AGM on 7 April 2022. Ross Bushnell, CEO of Scholle IPN, will join SIG's Group Executive Board.
The transaction is expected to be accretive to cash flow and adjusted earnings per share from the first full year after completion, adding to the strong and resilient financial profile of SIG, with above market growth, best-in-class margins, superior cash conversion and attractive dividends.
The financing of the transaction is secured via an acquisition bridge facility with a maturity of 18 months which is expected to be partially refinanced through an equity issuance of approximately 200-250 million, implying pro-forma (31 December 2021) leverage of around 3.25x (net debt/EBITDA).
Mid-term guidance
Webcast
Media contacts:
About SIG
Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 5,900 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in around 70 countries. In 2021, SIG produced 42 billion carton packs and generated over 2.0 billion in revenue. SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 ESG Risk Rating (low risk) score from Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis. For more information, visit www.sig.biz.
https://reports.sig.biz/annual-report-2020/services/glossary.html
and https://www.sig.biz/investors/en/performance/historical-financial-statements
Disclaimer and cautionary note on forward looking statements
[1] Like-for-like including MEA, at constant currency
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SIG Combibloc Group AG
|Laufengasse 18
|8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 674 61 11
|Fax:
|+41 52 674 65 56
|E-mail:
|info@sig.biz
|Internet:
|www.sig.biz
|ISIN:
|CH0435377954
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht am Dienstag nach oben. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich ebenfalls freundlich. In Fernost waren die Käufer in der Überzahl.