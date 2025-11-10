EQS-Adhoc: Significant Increase in Revenue and EBITDA for the Voltatron Group After the Third Quarter of 2025 Compared to the Same Period last Year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Voltatron AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Significant Increase in Revenue and EBITDA for the Voltatron Group After the Third Quarter of 2025 Compared to the Same Period last Year



10-Nov-2025 / 18:26 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Significant Increase in Revenue and EBITDA for the Voltatron Group After the Third Quarter of 2025 Compared to the Same Period last Year

Fürth, Germany, 10 November 2025 – Voltatron AG (DE000A2E4LE9, the “Company”) generated revenue from continuing operations of approx. € 18,0 million in the first three quarters (Group revenue at 30 September 2024: € 4.9 million) and an EBITDA¹ from continuing operations of € 1.3 million (Group EBITDA at 30 September 2024: € -2.3 million). Compared with the prior year’s figures, Voltatron has thus clearly exceeded market expectations in terms of earnings performance, mainly due to the implementation of the takeover concept and the strategic realignment measures carried out in this context. The figures presented are preliminary.

The Voltatron Group will publish its quarterly statement for the third quarter of 2025, including the final figures, as scheduled on 13 November 2025.

1 The Company uses EBITDA as an alternative performance measure (APM). EBITDA is not a performance measure defined in the IFRS standards. The Company’s definition of EBITDA as operating profit before income taxes, financial results, scheduled depreciation and amortization, and impairment losses and reversals of impairment losses on property, plant, and equipment as well as intangible assets (see pages 34 and 35 of the company’s 2024 Annual Report) may not be comparable with similarly titled performance measures and information used by other companies.



- END OF INSIDER INFORMATION -

About Voltatron AG

Voltatron AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a provider of innovative technology solutions for industrial lithium-ion battery systems and energy storage applications as well as advanced electronic components. The company and its specialized subsidiaries develop, manufacture, and market electronic parts, assemblies, and systems. These products are used in battery and energy storage applications, industrial measurement and control technology, IoT and automation solutions, professional event technology (lighting and sound), and medical technology.

Media & Capital Markets Contact

Voltatron AG

Stefan Westemeyer

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 160 951 287 54

Email: ir@voltatron.com

Web: www.voltatron.com