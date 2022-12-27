Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!
27.12.2022 18:28:12

EQS-Adhoc: Signing of the amendment agreement for the refinancing of the bond 2021/2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
27-Dec-2022 / 18:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 27 December 2022 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG and the sole bondholder of the 2021/2026 bond (volume: EUR 100 million) today concluded the amendment agreement for the adjustment of the bond terms and refinancing of the 2021/2026 bond on the terms already disclosed in their essentials on 16 December 2022.

 

Notifying Person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)30 887181272
eisenlohr@accentro.de

 

Berlin, 27 December 2022

The Management Board
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstrasse 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
