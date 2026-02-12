Siltronic Aktie
WKN DE: WAF300 / ISIN: DE000WAF3001
|
12.02.2026 16:06:03
EQS-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic releases its guidance for financial year 2026
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Ad-hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Siltronic AG
Siltronic releases its guidance for financial year 2026
Munich, Germany, February 12, 2026 - Today, the Executive Board of Siltronic AG approved the guidance for the financial year of 2026. Due to the continued weakness of the US Dollar against the euro, a declining 200 mm wafer demand, the ongoing price pressure outside of long-term agreements, and the first full-year effect of the SD closure[1], the Executive Board expects the following developments for 2026:
The full and audited Annual Report 2025 will be published on March 12, 2026.
Additional information:
Contact:
Important Information
This ad-hoc announcement contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siltronic that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Siltronic-management, of which many are beyond the control of Siltronic. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siltronic may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siltronic neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.
This document contains supplementary financial measures that are, or may be, alternative performance measures not specifically identified in the applicable financial reporting frameworks. For the purpose of assessing Siltronic's financial position and performance, these supplementary financial measures should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks. Other companies that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2024 of Siltronic AG.
End of Inside Information
12-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siltronic AG
|Einsteinstr. 172
|81677 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 8564 3133
|Fax:
|+49 89 8564-3904
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@siltronic.com
|Internet:
|www.siltronic.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WAF3001
|WKN:
|WAF300
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2275684
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2275684 12-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
