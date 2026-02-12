EQS-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic releases its guidance for financial year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Siltronic AG

Einsteinstraße 172

81677 Munich

www.siltronic.com

Siltronic releases its guidance for financial year 2026

Munich, Germany, February 12, 2026 - Today, the Executive Board of Siltronic AG approved the guidance for the financial year of 2026. Due to the continued weakness of the US Dollar against the euro, a declining 200 mm wafer demand, the ongoing price pressure outside of long-term agreements, and the first full-year effect of the SD closure[1], the Executive Board expects the following developments for 2026:

Sales in the mid-single-digit percent range below the previous year (exchange rate assumption: EUR/USD 1.18)

EBITDA margin within the range of 20 to 24 percent

Increase in depreciation to EUR 490 to 520 million as a result of recent investments in the 300 mm business

Significant decrease in EBIT compared to the previous year

Significant reduction in capex compared to the previous year to a range of EUR 180 to 220 million, payments for capital expenditure significantly above this level

Net cash flow approximately on par with the previous year

The full and audited Annual Report 2025 will be published on March 12, 2026.



[1] Manufacturing of epitaxial and polished wafers with a diameter of up to 150 mm in Burghausen.



Additional information:



