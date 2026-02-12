Siltronic Aktie

WKN DE: WAF300 / ISIN: DE000WAF3001

12.02.2026 16:06:03

EQS-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic releases its guidance for financial year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Siltronic AG: Siltronic releases its guidance for financial year 2026

12-Feb-2026 / 16:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

 

Siltronic AG
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 Munich
www.siltronic.com

 

Siltronic releases its guidance for financial year 2026

Munich, Germany, February 12, 2026 - Today, the Executive Board of Siltronic AG approved the guidance for the financial year of 2026. Due to the continued weakness of the US Dollar against the euro, a declining 200 mm wafer demand, the ongoing price pressure outside of long-term agreements, and the first full-year effect of the SD closure[1], the Executive Board expects the following developments for 2026:

  • Sales in the mid-single-digit percent range below the previous year (exchange rate assumption: EUR/USD 1.18)
  • EBITDA margin within the range of 20 to 24 percent
  • Increase in depreciation to EUR 490 to 520 million as a result of recent investments in the 300 mm business
  • Significant decrease in EBIT compared to the previous year
  • Significant reduction in capex compared to the previous year to a range of EUR 180 to 220 million, payments for capital expenditure significantly above this level
  • Net cash flow approximately on par with the previous year

The full and audited Annual Report 2025 will be published on March 12, 2026.

[1] Manufacturing of epitaxial and polished wafers with a diameter of up to 150 mm in Burghausen.
 

Additional information:

ISIN:  DE000WAF3001   
WKN: WAF300  
Deutsche Börse: WAF
Trading:  Amtlicher Markt (Prime Standard),
Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse

  

Contact:

Stephanie Malgara
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3216
Email: investor.relations@siltronic.com

 

Important Information

This ad-hoc announcement contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siltronic that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Siltronic-management, of which many are beyond the control of Siltronic. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siltronic may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siltronic neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

This document contains supplementary financial measures that are, or may be, alternative performance measures not specifically identified in the applicable financial reporting frameworks. For the purpose of assessing Siltronic's financial position and performance, these supplementary financial measures should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks. Other companies that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2024 of Siltronic AG.

 



End of Inside Information

12-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 8564 3133
Fax: +49 89 8564-3904
E-mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com
Internet: www.siltronic.com
ISIN: DE000WAF3001
WKN: WAF300
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2275684

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2275684  12-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

