EQS-Adhoc: Siltronic resolves upon forecast of financial year 2023

www.siltronic.com Siltronic resolves upon forecast of financial year 2023 Munich, Germany, February 24, 2023 - The Executive Board of Siltronic AG today resolved upon the forecast for 2023. Due to expected inventory adjustments for the next quarters in the value chain after us as well as short-term postponement of delivery volumes of some customers in H1 2023, the Executive Board assumes that sales in Q1 2023 will be approximately 15 percent below Q4 2022. The EBITDA margin in Q1 2023 is expected to be between 30 and 33 percent. For the entire year, the Executive Board anticipates the following development: Sales significantly below previous year due to lower volumes and exchange rate effects; an average exchange rate of the Euro against the US Dollar of 1.10 instead of 1.05 (average for the year 2022) would have a negative impact on sales of around EUR 65 million. On the other hand, there is a positive effect from slightly rising prices.

EBITDA margin significantly below previous year; in addition to the above-mentioned influences, inflation-related increases in unit costs of around EUR 50 million contributed to the decline

Depreciation and amortization due to investments at approximately EUR 220 million

Significant decline in EBIT

Tax rate in the mid-single-digit percentage range

Capital expenditure slightly above previous year. Projects that have already started are to be completed on schedule. The capital expenditures in 2024 will materially decrease in comparison to the ongoing year.

Net cash flow significantly below previous year

The complete and audited Annual Report 2022 will be published on March 9, 2023.

This adhoc announcement contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siltronic that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Siltronic-management, of which many are beyond the control of Siltronic. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siltronic may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siltronic neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document contains supplementary financial measures that are, or may be, alternative performance measures not specifically identified in the applicable financial reporting frameworks. For the purpose of assessing Siltronic's financial position and performance, these supplementary financial measures should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks. Other companies that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2022 of Siltronic AG.

