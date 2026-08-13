Sirma Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A142WT / ISIN: BG1100032140

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13.08.2026 17:23:34

EQS-Adhoc: Sirma Group JSC: Signing of Agreements to Acquire a Majority Stake in Jucari Global Pty Ltd

EQS-Ad-hoc: Sirma Group JSC / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
Sirma Group JSC: Signing of Agreements to Acquire a Majority Stake in Jucari Global Pty Ltd

13-Aug-2026 / 17:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation – “MAR”).

Acquisition of Jucari Global Pty Ltd

On 13 August 2026, Sirma Group JSC (BSE, FSE: SIRM; “Sirma” or the “Company”) signed a Share Purchase Agreement and a Shareholders’ Agreement for the acquisition of 51% of the share capital of Jucari Global Pty Ltd (ABN 50 628 172 896), an Australian company specializing in technology solutions and services for the supply chain and logistics sector and headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. Upon completion of the transaction, Sirma will hold 51% of the share capital of Jucari Global.

Jucari Global is a supply chain and logistics technology specialist and a WiseTech Global Platinum Service Partner and Business Partner, with deep expertise in the CargoWise platform. The company supports customers across international markets through technology, consulting, implementation, integration, and operational transformation services.

The planned acquisition is a key step in Sirma’s strategy to strengthen and expand its global supply chain and logistics business. The transaction will combine Jucari Global’s industry and CargoWise expertise with Sirma’s capabilities in enterprise technology, software engineering, data, and artificial intelligence.

The transaction builds on the existing strategic partnership between Sirma and Jucari Global, including the joint development of technology and AI-enabled solutions for the supply chain and logistics sector. It will also strengthen Sirma’s presence in the Asia-Pacific region and support the Group’s broader international growth strategy.

The transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of the agreed conditions precedent. Further information regarding completion of the transaction will be announced in due course, in accordance with the Company’s applicable disclosure obligations.

Contact

Stanislav Tanushev

Investor Relations Director

Sirma Group JSC

+359 2 976 83 10  ·  stanislav.tanushev@sirma.com



End of Inside Information

13-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sirma Group JSC
135 Tsarigradsko shose blvd.
1784 Sofia
Bulgaria
Phone: +35929768310
E-mail: ir@sirma.com
Internet: https://investors.sirma.com/en
ISIN: BG1100032140
WKN: A142WT
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
LEI Code: 8945007AD80FTJTEGH37
EQS News ID: 2382764

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2382764  13-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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