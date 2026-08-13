Sirma Group Aktie
WKN DE: A142WT / ISIN: BG1100032140
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13.08.2026 17:23:34
EQS-Adhoc: Sirma Group JSC: Signing of Agreements to Acquire a Majority Stake in Jucari Global Pty Ltd
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Sirma Group JSC / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation – “MAR”).
Acquisition of Jucari Global Pty Ltd
On 13 August 2026, Sirma Group JSC (BSE, FSE: SIRM; “Sirma” or the “Company”) signed a Share Purchase Agreement and a Shareholders’ Agreement for the acquisition of 51% of the share capital of Jucari Global Pty Ltd (ABN 50 628 172 896), an Australian company specializing in technology solutions and services for the supply chain and logistics sector and headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. Upon completion of the transaction, Sirma will hold 51% of the share capital of Jucari Global.
Jucari Global is a supply chain and logistics technology specialist and a WiseTech Global Platinum Service Partner and Business Partner, with deep expertise in the CargoWise platform. The company supports customers across international markets through technology, consulting, implementation, integration, and operational transformation services.
The planned acquisition is a key step in Sirma’s strategy to strengthen and expand its global supply chain and logistics business. The transaction will combine Jucari Global’s industry and CargoWise expertise with Sirma’s capabilities in enterprise technology, software engineering, data, and artificial intelligence.
The transaction builds on the existing strategic partnership between Sirma and Jucari Global, including the joint development of technology and AI-enabled solutions for the supply chain and logistics sector. It will also strengthen Sirma’s presence in the Asia-Pacific region and support the Group’s broader international growth strategy.
The transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of the agreed conditions precedent. Further information regarding completion of the transaction will be announced in due course, in accordance with the Company’s applicable disclosure obligations.
Contact
Stanislav Tanushev
Investor Relations Director
Sirma Group JSC
+359 2 976 83 10 · stanislav.tanushev@sirma.com
End of Inside Information
13-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sirma Group JSC
|135 Tsarigradsko shose blvd.
|1784 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Phone:
|+35929768310
|E-mail:
|ir@sirma.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.sirma.com/en
|ISIN:
|BG1100032140
|WKN:
|A142WT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|LEI Code:
|8945007AD80FTJTEGH37
|EQS News ID:
|2382764
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2382764 13-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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