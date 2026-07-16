EQS-Adhoc: SMA publishes preliminary results for the second quarter of 2026 and raises full-year 2026 guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year

SMA publishes preliminary results for the second quarter of 2026 and raises full-year 2026 guidance



16-Jul-2026 / 20:59 CET/CEST

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SMA publishes preliminary results for the second quarter of 2026 and raises full-year 2026 guidance



Niestetal, Germany, July 16, 2026 – SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9/FWB: S92) today announces preliminary, unaudited results for the second quarter of 2026. Based on preliminary calculations, revenue amounted to €345.7 million (Q2 2025: €357.1 million).

EBITDA increased to €64.7 million, significantly exceeding both the analyst consensus as of July 16, 2026 (Q2 2026: €44 million) and the prior-year figure (Q2 2025: €-15.5 million).

EBIT also increased to €51.5 million, significantly exceeding both the analyst consensus as of July 16, 2026 (Q2 2026: €32 million) and the prior-year quarter (Q2 2025: €-30.4 million).

The increase in EBITDA and EBIT in the second quarter was primarily attributable to the following effects: Refunds of IEEPA tariffs, which had been deemed unlawful, were received almost in full already in the second quarter of 2026, earlier than expected. As these refunds primarily affected the Large Scale & Project Solutions division, divisional revenue is expected to amount to €262.1 million (Q2 2025: €293.8 million), while EBIT is expected to reach €44.6 million (Q2 2025: €63.2 million).

In addition, inventory write-downs were reversed after buyers were identified on the secondary market through a targeted sales initiative for inventory that, contrary to the Company's original expectations, had previously been considered unsaleable. This resulted in a positive earnings effect of €21.7 million in the Home & Business Solutions division in the second quarter. As a result, the division generated EBIT of €0.5 million (Q2 2025: €-83.2 million). Supported by stronger demand, revenue also increased significantly year-on-year to €83.3 million (Q2 2025: €67.9 million).

Excluding these one-time effects, Group revenue for the second quarter of 2026 is expected to amount to €368.0 million (Q2 2025: €357.1 million), EBITDA to €40.9 million (Q2 2025: €31.8 million) and EBIT to €27.7 million (Q2 2025: €18.0 million).

SMA is raising its revenue and EBITDA guidance for the 2026 financial year. The revised outlook reflects an overall improvement in market conditions, continued positive operating performance in the second half of the year and more favourable foreign exchange developments than originally anticipated. The Managing Board now expects Group revenue to range between €1,625 million and €1,725 million (previously: upper third of the range between €1,475 million and €1,675 million) and Group EBITDA to range between €180 million and €230 million (previously: upper third of the range between €50 million and €180 million).

The Half-Year Report 2026 will be published as scheduled on August 13, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CEST. The conference call for analysts and investors will take place at 1:30 p.m. CEST.



Contact:

Viona Brandt

Investor Relations

viona.brandt@sma.de

Tel.: +49 151 277 65 825